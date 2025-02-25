Cooper Kupp Next Team Betting Odds: Commanders the Current Favorite

It was announced in early February that the Los Angeles Rams would be looking to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The former Offensive Player of the Year has missed time due to injuries for three consecutive seasons. With Puka Nacua now the team's top receiving option, Kupp is likely to play elsewhere next season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for Kupp's next team, according to FanDuel Canada.

Cooper Kupp Next Team Odds

Settled on the team Cooper Kupp plays Week 1 of the NFL 2025-2026 season. All bets void if the team is the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooper Kupp Next Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Washington Commanders +360 Denver Broncos +440 Pittsburgh Steelers +490 New Englad Patriots +540 Dallas Cowboys +790 Los Angeles Chargers +790 Detroit Lions +980 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Washington Commanders currently have the best odds to land Kupp. You can read about how a Cooper Kupp trade could impact his fantasy football outlook at FanDuel Research.

Where Can I Bet On Cooper Kupp's Next Team?

Betting on Cooper Kupp's next team is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

