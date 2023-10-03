Commanders vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football - October 5
On Thursday in the NFL, the Washington Commanders are up against the Chicago Bears.
Commanders vs Bears Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Commanders win (65%)
Commanders vs Bears Point Spread
The Commanders are 6-point favorites against the Bears. The Commanders are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -115 to cover as a 6-point underdog.
Commanders vs Bears Over/Under
An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Commanders-Bears on October 5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Commanders vs Bears Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Bears-Commanders, Chicago is the underdog at +205, and Washington is -255 playing at home.
Commanders vs Bears Betting Trends
- Washington has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- The Commanders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two Commanders games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.
- The Bears are winless against the spread this season.
- Chicago doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.
- The Bears and their opponent have yet to finish under the total this year.
