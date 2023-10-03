Commanders vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football - October 5

On Thursday in the NFL, the Washington Commanders are up against the Chicago Bears.

Commanders vs Bears Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Commanders win (65%)

Commanders vs Bears Point Spread

The Commanders are 6-point favorites against the Bears. The Commanders are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -115 to cover as a 6-point underdog.

Commanders vs Bears Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Commanders-Bears on October 5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Commanders vs Bears Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bears-Commanders, Chicago is the underdog at +205, and Washington is -255 playing at home.

Commanders vs Bears Betting Trends

Washington has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Commanders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.

Two Commanders games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The Bears are winless against the spread this season.

Chicago doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to finish under the total this year.

Commanders vs Bears Odds & Spread

Moneyline: WAS: (-255) | CHI: (+205)

WAS: (-255) | CHI: (+205) Spread: WAS: -6 (-105) | CHI: +6 (-115)

WAS: -6 (-105) | CHI: +6 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

