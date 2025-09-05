Colts vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

On Sunday in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts are playing the Miami Dolphins.

Colts vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (60.3%)

Colts vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Colts are 1.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Colts are -104 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Dolphins Over/Under

An over/under of 46.5 has been set for Colts-Dolphins on Sept. 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Colts vs Dolphins Moneyline

The Colts vs Dolphins moneyline has Miami as a -108 favorite, while Indianapolis is a -108 favorite at home.

Colts vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Against the spread, the Colts were 9-8-0 last year.

The Colts' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or greater was 3-4 last year.

In 17 Indianapolis games last year, 10 hit the over.

The Dolphins' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 1.5 points or more, Miami went 3-5 last season.

Out of the 17 Dolphins' games last season, eight hit the over.

Colts vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

Moneyline: IND: (-108) | MIA: (-108)

IND: (-108) | MIA: (-108) Spread: IND: -1.5 (-104) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)

IND: -1.5 (-104) | MIA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

