FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Colts vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Colts vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

On Sunday in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts are playing the Miami Dolphins.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Colts win (60.3%)

Colts vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Colts are 1.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Colts are -104 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Dolphins Over/Under

An over/under of 46.5 has been set for Colts-Dolphins on Sept. 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Colts vs Dolphins Moneyline

The Colts vs Dolphins moneyline has Miami as a -108 favorite, while Indianapolis is a -108 favorite at home.

Colts vs Dolphins Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, the Colts were 9-8-0 last year.
  • The Colts' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or greater was 3-4 last year.
  • In 17 Indianapolis games last year, 10 hit the over.
  • The Dolphins' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 1.5 points or more, Miami went 3-5 last season.
  • Out of the 17 Dolphins' games last season, eight hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Colts vs. Dolphins analysis on FanDuel Research.

Colts vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: IND: (-108) | MIA: (-108)
  • Spread: IND: -1.5 (-104) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup