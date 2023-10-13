Colorado vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Colorado Buffaloes are among the college football teams busy on Friday, versus the Stanford Cardinal.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colorado: (-490) | Stanford: (+365)

Colorado: (-490) | Stanford: (+365) Spread: Colorado: -12.5 (-110) | Stanford: +12.5 (-110)

Colorado: -12.5 (-110) | Stanford: +12.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Colorado vs Stanford Betting Trends

Colorado has three wins in six games against the spread this season.

Colorado is winless ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, three of Colorado's six games have hit the over.

Stanford owns two wins against the spread this year.

Stanford has won once ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this season.

One Stanford game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

Colorado vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buffaloes win (76.6%)

Colorado vs Stanford Point Spread

Colorado is favored by 12.5 points over Stanford. Colorado is -110 to cover the spread, with Stanford being -110.

Colorado vs Stanford Over/Under

The over/under for Colorado-Stanford on October 13 is 58.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Colorado vs Stanford Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stanford-Colorado, Stanford is the underdog at +365, and Colorado is -490.

Colorado vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colorado 33 33 34.2 123 64.2 3 6 Stanford 19.2 127 34.6 91 60.7 2 5

Bet $5 on Buffaloes vs. Cardinal and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Colorado vs. Stanford analysis on FanDuel Research.