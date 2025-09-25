Colorado State vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Colorado State Rams are playing the Washington State Cougars.

Colorado State vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Colorado State: (-194) | Washington State: (+160)

Colorado State: (-194) | Washington State: (+160) Spread: Colorado State: -4.5 (-115) | Washington State: +4.5 (-105)

Colorado State: -4.5 (-115) | Washington State: +4.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Colorado State vs Washington State Betting Trends

Colorado State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Colorado State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

One of three Colorado State games have hit the over this season.

Washington State has one win against the spread this year.

Washington State doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Washington State has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Colorado State vs Washington State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (51.2%)

Colorado State vs Washington State Point Spread

Colorado State is favored by 4.5 points versus Washington State. Colorado State is -115 to cover the spread, while Washington State is -105.

Colorado State vs Washington State Over/Under

The over/under for Colorado State-Washington State on Sept. 27 is 50.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Colorado State vs Washington State Moneyline

Washington State is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a -194 favorite.

Colorado State vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Colorado State 19.3 127 24.0 50 54.5 3 Washington State 20.8 106 35.3 129 51.5 4

Colorado State vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

