Colorado State vs Memphis Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 12 seed Colorado State Rams (25-9) will aim to defeat the No. 5 seed Memphis Tigers (29-5) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. This contest tips off at 2 p.m. ET.

Colorado State vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Colorado State vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (50.3%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Colorado State (-1.5) versus Memphis on Friday. The over/under has been set at 146.5 points for this game.

Colorado State vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Colorado State has compiled a 21-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has put together a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 16-6 ATS record Colorado State racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Rams have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). On the road, it is .500 (6-6-0).

Colorado State vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Colorado State has been victorious in 20, or 90.9%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Rams have come away with a win 18 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

Memphis has won 71.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-2).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Tigers have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Colorado State has an implied victory probability of 57.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

Colorado State outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game (scoring 75.2 per game to rank 137th in college basketball while giving up 67.1 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball) and has a +277 scoring differential overall.

Colorado State's leading scorer, Nique Clifford, ranks 43rd in college basketball putting up 19 points per game.

Memphis' +235 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.1 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per contest (214th in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty's team-leading 21.8 points per game rank him fourth in college basketball.

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Rams average rank 192nd in college basketball, and are 2.8 more than the 28.8 their opponents collect per outing.

Clifford leads the team with 9.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball action).

The 34.3 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 59th in the nation, 3.4 more than the 30.9 their opponents collect.

Dain Dainja's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 139th in college basketball.

Colorado State averages 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (45th in college basketball), and allows 91 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

The Tigers average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (116th in college basketball), and allow 89.5 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

