2025 Colorado State Football Odds and Schedule

A game against Washington on Aug. 30 is how the Colorado State Rams' 2025 campaign is slated to begin. As for the rest of the Rams' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Colorado State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Washington Aug. 30 - Huskies (-20.5) 52.5 2 Northern Colorado Sept. 6 - - - 4 UTSA Sept. 20 - - - 5 Washington State Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ San Diego State Oct. 3 - - - 7 Fresno State Oct. 10 - - - 8 Hawaii Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Colorado State 2025 Schedule Insights

Colorado State will face the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last season (48).

The Rams will have six games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

In 2025, Colorado State will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

Colorado State Betting Insights (2024)

Colorado State won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of six of the Rams' games last season hit the over.

Colorado State won all eight of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

