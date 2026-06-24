Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Red Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Boston Red Sox (32-45) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-49)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-162) | COL: (+136)

BOS: (-162) | COL: (+136) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

BOS: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 3-3, 2.93 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-7, 7.36 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Ranger Suarez (3-3) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (1-7). Suarez and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 6-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 4-10 in those games.

Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (61.6%)

Red Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Red Sox, Colorado is the underdog at +136, and Boston is -162 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Rockies Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Red Sox are -110 to cover, and the Rockies are -110.

The over/under for Red Sox-Rockies on June 24 is 10.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 2-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 33 of their 77 opportunities.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 32-45-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 31 of the 78 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (39.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Colorado has a record of 17-33 (34%).

The Rockies have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-42-2).

The Rockies have put together a 41-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Abreu has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 75 hits and an OBP of .377 this season. He's batting .281 and slugging .521.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.330/.437.

Caleb Durbin is batting .220 with a .275 OBP and 30 RBI for Boston this season.

Durbin heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a slugging percentage of .480, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Rumfield enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 68 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Troy Johnston has put up an on-base percentage of .375, a team-best for the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy is batting .293 with 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Red Sox vs Rockies Head to Head

6/23/2026: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/8/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/7/2025: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/24/2024: 20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/23/2024: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/22/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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