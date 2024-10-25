College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 9

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

Oklahoma at Ole Miss

Jackson Arnold (OU) - Passing TDs Jackson Arnold (OU) Under More odds in Sportsbook

In our Week 9 college football expert picks, I made the (not so) bold call that the Oklahoma Sooners might not score a touchdown this week. They haven't in two weeks entering this one, either.

That's because, on the road, the Mississippi Rebels might even be the toughest defense they've faced in this three-game stretch. Ole Miss is allowing an FBS-best 2.1 yards per carry on the ground so far, and they're 24th in passing YPA allowed (6.2).

OU is turning back to Jackson Arnold this week -- for now. Michael Hawkins Jr. already unseated the former top recruit once. It's not crazy to think Arnold struggles against this defense and faces a rotation again.

Considering the Sooners would rather trust their running backs to score even if they find the red zone, it's pretty shocking this number is encroaching +130.

Texas Tech at TCU

Tahj Brooks (TTU) - Rushing Yds Tahj Brooks (TTU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Though loyal to my alumni with the Colorado Buffaloes, I live in Lubbock. National college football fans might not know what this town does. Tahj Brooks is insane.

Brooks is the pulse of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, posting 65.9% of their total carries despite missing a game earlier this season. In three different types of game scripts, the senior enters this matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs posting at least 21 carries and 125 rushing yards in his past three contests.

Therefore, don't be afraid of his props despite a 6.5-point unfavorable spread, which likely has to do more with the Raiders giving up 59 points in their own building last week. Brooks will get his -- especially against a TCU defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry.

Brooks has six touchdowns in his last three games with at least five red zone carries in each; I'm a bit surprised to also see him at +145 to score multiple touchdowns when FanDuel expects 30.5 points from his team, per Texas Tech's team total.

To Score 2+ Touchdowns To Score 2+ Touchdowns Tahj Brooks (TTU) +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Illinois at Oregon

Zakhari Franklin (ILL) - Receiving Yds Zakhari Franklin (ILL) Over More odds in Sportsbook

I'd prefer to check the boxes of role and matchup, but this line is low enough to welcome an unfriendly matchup for Zakhari Franklin on Saturday.

Franklin's Illinois Fighting Illini put their ranking on the line against the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in Eugene, and Oregon has been a tough cookie to crumble via the passing game. They're 17th in passing YPA allowed (6.1).

Though likely at the sacrifice of efficiency, the Illini will likely need to air it out as 20.5-point underdogs. So long as this game stays within touch for at least three quarters, you have to like the projected volume heading Franklin's way. The former UTSA star has seen 28.0% of Illinois' looks this season, which is good for 7.0 per game. The raw number should increase in this script.

Franklin has topped this line in five of his last seven games behind 12.4 yards per reception (YPR) this season. I'll take the chance he catches roughly four passes when trailing.

Penn State at Wisconsin

Tawee Walker (WIS) - Rushing Yds Tawee Walker (WIS) Under More odds in Sportsbook

The Wisconsin Badgers are no strangers to elite backs. While Tawee Walker has emerged to perhaps be the next in line for the remainder of 2024, I'm hitting the pause button on his breakout campaign this coming Saturday.

Walker's role isn't even great like Brooks' earlier. Just last week, he handled a solid 65.9% of the team's running back carries (25 of 38). That alone seems awesome, but it was also an extremely favorable game script where the Badgers led Northwestern the entire way.

I'm not sure this matchup with the undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions will be. PSU is just a 6.5-point favorite, but they've been arguably the best defense in FBS when surrendering just 4.0 yards per play (YPP). That stinginess has carried over to preventing the run, allowing just 3.2 YPC.

Walker would need at least 19 carries at his projected YPC in this matchup to meet this prop, and he's only reached that mark in games where Wisconsin won by at least 20 points.

Kansas at Kansas State

Jalon Daniels (KU) - Passing Yds Jalon Daniels (KU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

DJ Giddens (KSU) - Rushing Yds DJ Giddens (KSU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

This edition of the "Sunflower Showdown" should be a banger for the stars involved.

The Kansas Jayhawks have an awesome passing game led by senior quarterback Jalon Daniels, and they're expected to trail as 9.5-point underdogs. Even better, the Kansas State Wildcats are poor at defending the pass, permitting a 7.7 YPA figure that becomes even worse when adding the context that they've had teams trailing and predictably passing late. It hasn't helped.

Daniels started out the season bumpy, but he's topped 245 passing yards in consecutive games against solid Houston and Arizona State pass defenses while completing 65.4% of his throws. This seems like another delightful matchup -- and script -- to keep it rolling.

On the other side, DJ Giddens will be looking to put the Jayhawks away as KSU's hammer on the ground. Giddens' 6.6 YPC average is fifth in FBS among backs with at least 100 carries, and he's handled 18.3 attempts per game thus far. KU allows 4.3 YPC on the ground (64th in FBS).

Giddens has at least 105 scrimmage yards in all but one K-State victory this season. Last week's "down" game on the ground (57 yards) was because he housed a 53-yard pass. This seems to be an excellent spot to buy low on a rushing performance over the century mark when the Wildcats' rush rate (56.6%) remains their primary plan of attack.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.