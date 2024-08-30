College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 1

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Picks

Clemson Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

While I'd agree we don't want to be living too often in the prop market against the Georgia Bulldogs, this line seems like an aggressive overreaction to a bad matchup.

The Clemson Tigers are still going to need Cade Klubnik to move the ball on them. Georgia lost only four starters on defense to the NFL Draft, but three of them came in the secondary. UGA returns a vast majority of a mean front that allowed 3.7 yards per rush (30th in FBS) last season but not a back end that allowed 179.1 passing yards per game.

As for Klubnik, the former five-star recruit topped this line in 9 of 13 contests last year, and the exceptions were all wins by an average of 14.0 points. As a 13.5-point underdog in this "neutral" site game in Atlanta, he all but certainly won't have the luxury of milking clock late.

Klubnik faced two top-20 defenses (in total yards per game) last year and averaged 196.0 per game in those tilts. He also faces Clemson (12th in that category) every day in practice. Amidst an extremely negative script, I'm expecting the junior to sail pass 200 yards -- even if the efficiency will be rough.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators

Other than his first game in a new system taking place at "The Swamp", it'll be a stunner if Cam Ward doesn't put together a nice day passing in his Miami (FL) Hurricanes debut.

Miami squares off with a Florida Gators defense that didn't have much bite in 2023. In terms of defending the pass, Florida surrendered the 10th-most yards per attempt (8.5) of any FBS school.

Ward averaged 311.3 passing yards per game last year, yet this is no "slam dunk" in a new offense. He moves from the pass-heavy Washington State Cougars (62.9% pass rate) to the Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes (50.8%), but Miami was still 46th in the country in pass rate with an inferior quarterback. I'm still optimistic they hand the reigns to Ward with elite NFL prospects like Xavier Restrepo and Samuel Brown out wide.

A 2.5-point spread here indicates a tight, competitive affair, so Ward's arm could be needed for four quarters. If that's the case, we should expect the senior to encroach 300 passing yards in most decent matchups.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

USC Trojans at LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers' team total sits at 34.5 points in this game with -120 odds to the over. I'd be stunned if Josh Williams didn't gobble up six of those.

The super senior should lead LSU in touches this season with Logan Diggs having transferred to the Mississippi Rebels. He posted the highest returning rush share (17.4%) on 4.3 opportunities per game last year, which slightly outperformed Kaleb Jackson (3.9) -- the current No. 2 on the Fighting Tigers' depth chart.

LSU has had exactly a 49.5% rush rate in each of their last two years as a pretty balanced squad under Brian Kelly, and they should be able to smash the USC Trojans' front seven. USC surrendered 4.8 yards per attempt on the ground last year, ranking 106th of 133 FBS schools.

Williams' seniority bought him goal-line work last year, scoring 5 times despite 55 total carries for the season. I'm expecting Kelly's staff to give him a few opportunities to get on the board in this projected high-scoring duel out in Las Vegas.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Gear up for NCAAF! Get a No-Sweat Token to use on any wager placed on any college football game taking place from August 29th to September 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.