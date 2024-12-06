College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Conference Championship Week

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

UNLV at Boise State

Ashton Jeanty (BSU) - Rushing Yds Ashton Jeanty (BSU) Under More odds in Sportsbook

One might ask how the Boise State Broncos are just 3.5-point favorites on Friday to -- ostensibly -- retain their College Football Playoff (CFP) spot. This matchup for Ashton Jeanty is why.

Jeanty rushed for a season-low 129 yards in his first matchup with the UNLV Rebels, who are 15th in the country in rushing yards per attempt allowed (3.3 YPA).

Quietly, that game began a bit of a decline for the Heisman contender; he's fallen below this mark in four of his last six games, and it's not overly surprising with an FBS-high 312 carries under his belt this year for the Broncos.

UNLV's offense also hurts the argument for him playing keep away. They rush for 5.4 yards per carry (YPC; 12th in FBS) and rank 78th in seconds per play.

Even matching his season average for carries (30.0), I've only got Jeanty projected for 159.0 yards at a median with value likely created by most backing the over here for a potential "statement" over Travis Hunter.

Iowa State at Arizona State

Cameron Skattebo (ASU) - Rushing Yds Cameron Skattebo (ASU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

If there's a player drawing insane attention heading into the conference championships, it's Cam Skattebo.

The Arizona State Sun Devils' run from worst in preseason polls to first has largely run through its gritty tailback, who has topped 150 rushing yards in four of their last six games. Skattebo's 51.0% season-long rush share trails only Jeanty of those suiting up this weekend -- and he missed an entire game.

ASU's best wideout, Jordyn Tyson, was injured in last week's game, so Skattebo's opportunity should be even more pronounced in an elite matchup. The Iowa State Cyclones rank a pitiful 112th in rushing YPA allowed (5.1).

I've got Skattebo projected for 136.6 yards in this matchup if afforded his season average for carries (25.3). Something tells me it'll encroach 30 totes with the chips on the line in Dallas.

Clemson at SMU

Kevin Jennings (SMU) - Passing Yds Kevin Jennings (SMU) Under More odds in Sportsbook

The SMU Mustangs probably don't want their CFP hopes going down on the right arm of their sophomore quarterback.

Kevin Jennings started the year behind Preston Stone as a non-factor, but his dual-threat ability is a huge reason why SMU's run game and defense have been able to carry the Ponies to here. His 9.6 passing YPA just don't hold weight having last faced a top-40 pass defense (in terms of YPA) all the way back in Week 3.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers are the proverbial deep end in that regard. Dabo's boys are 26th in passing YPA allowed (6.3) and just bottled LaNorris Sellers to 164 passing yards in a negative script.

In Charlotte, this is also likely a pro-Clemson crowd. They're 134 miles away from the stadium compared to SMU's 1,030.

Like Sellers, Jennings could make an impact with his legs in this one, but I don't believe SMU's coaching staff leans on him in a game that could trend toward the under.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.