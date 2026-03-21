College Football: LSU Win Total Odds for 2026

FanDuel Sportsbook has gone live with some college football win totals, one of which belongs to the LSU Tigers.

LSU will look a lot different this coming season as Lane Kiffin takes over and brings with him a significant portal class. What is LSU's win total set at for the 2026 campaign?

All college football odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

LSU Football Win Total Odds

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

LSU 2026 Football Schedule

Date Game Sep. 5 vs. Clemson Sep. 12 vs. Louisiana Tech Sep. 19 at Ole Miss Sep. 26 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 3 vs. McNeese Oct. 10 at Kentucky Oct. 17 vs. Mississippi State View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in other college football win totals or looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.