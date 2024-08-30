College Football Expert Picks: National Champion, Heisman, and Other Best Futures Bets

We've been able to wet our whistles with Week 0 and Thursday night's slate.

But with the real party starting Saturday, it's time to lock in some predictions.

Below, the FanDuel Research college football staff is going to lay out its favorite futures bets for this year. From National Champions to Heisman winners and more, these are the teams and players they have their eyes on.

Who should have our attention based on FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds? Let's check it out.

College Football Expert Futures Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Ole Miss +1500 View more odds in Sportsbook

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

I gave this out on Covering the Spread with Jim Sannes before Week 0, and it's a bet that correlates well with SEC and Big Ten cannibalization at the top of the market and the Kansas Jayhawks contending to win a wide-open Big 12.

Jalon Daniels has been a dynamic talent when on the field, but the super senior has missed 14 combined games over the last two seasons. He posted 8.4 yards per rush attempt and 6.6 yards per pass attempt in 2022 on a 65.7% completion rate.

Importantly, Kansas has spread the ball around plenty in Lance Leipold's up-tempo system. Senior halfback Devin Neal (1,280 rushing yards in 2023) is a known presence at this stage, and the team returns four senior wideouts, but when this cast has been together, Daniels has been the engine to make it all work.

These odds lengthened a bit as Daniels went 9-for-15 for 150 passing yards with a touchdown and a pick in a short appearance against FCS Lindenwood on Thursday. Counting stats aside, KU is saving their quarterback for meaningful contests -- in which he should show out.

The toughest sell here might be two unrelated parties with the last name "Daniels" winning in consecutive years.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Skyler Carlin, Writer

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Alabama +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Jedd Fisch is no longer the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats as he was replaced by Brent Brennan, who has spent the last seven years as the head coach of the San Jose State Spartans, winning seven-plus games in three of the last four years.

Despite the coaching change, Brennan inherits a talented roster that has quarterback Noah Fifita and standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan returning while New Mexico Lobos transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had the 19th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.98) and 17th-most missed tackles forced (64) among RBs with 100-plus attempts in 2023, via PFF.

Arizona was one of just 10 teams in college football a season ago to average 34-plus points per game on offense and surrender 21 or fewer points per game on defense, and they can make noise in a Big 12 conference that isn't as threatening with Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC.

Riley Thomas, Writer

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Ole Miss +1500 View more odds in Sportsbook

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Look, I get it -- the Miami (FL) Hurricanes are a tough team to trust. The Canes are far removed from their dominance from the 1980s through the early 2000s. They’ve reached double-digit wins only once since 2003, and coach Mario Cristobal’s first two seasons have been far from promising with a 12-13 combined record. Will we really see “The U” contend on the national stage once again?

The duo of Cam Ward and Damien Martinez could prove to be one of the top QB-RB tandems across college football. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is also appearing on NFL Mock Draft Database’s 2025 Consensus Board, and he’s tied for the sixth-shortest odds to win the Biletnikoff Award (+1600). The offensive line is expected to be pretty darn good, as well, after ranking 13th in pass blocking grade and 35th in run blocking grade a season ago, per PFF.

Unlike the 7-6 record in 2023 suggests, the Hurricanes weren’t that bad, for they were in the 76th percentile of yards gained and allowed per game. Turnovers were a major problem, sitting in the bottom 19% in giveaway per game. If Miami can clean this up, the CFP should be within grasp. The schedule is favorable with the Canes’ toughest conference games likely being road tests against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Louisville Cardinals paired with a home battle against the Florida State Seminoles.

Gear up for the NCAAF season! All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a wager on any college football team(s) to make the 2024-2025 College Football Playoff! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which futures stand out to you on the eve of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.