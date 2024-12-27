FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
College Football Bowl Games This Weekend: Schedule, How to Watch, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

College Football Bowl Games This Weekend: Schedule, How to Watch, and Betting Odds

There's a packed schedule of NCAAF bowl games this weekend, starting with a five-game slate on Friday. Check out who's playing, how to watch, and the current betting odds for each game below.

College Football Bowl Schedule This Weekend

December 27th

FanDuel Sportsbook has betting options for all five bowl games scheduled for Friday, December 27th. See the full list of games below and check out our best bets and predictions for today's games.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

  • Matchup: Oklahoma vs. Navy 
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 12 p.m.
SPREADMONEYLINETOTAL
@

Birmingham Bowl

  • Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt 
  • Location: Birmingham, AL 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 3:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Georgia Tech
@
Vanderbilt
AutoZone Liberty Bowl

  • Matchup: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas 
  • Location: Memphis, TN 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 7 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Texas Tech
@
Arkansas
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

  • Matchup: Syracuse vs. Washington State 
  • Location: San Diego, CA 
  • Channel: FOX
  • Time: 8 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Syracuse
@
Washington State
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

  • Matchup: Texas A&M vs. USC 
  • Location: Las Vegas, NV 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 10:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Texas A&M
@
USC
December 28th

The action continues on Saturday with eight games scheduled to kick off and endless ways to bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are all of Saturday's games and current odds.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl 

  • Matchup: UConn vs. North Carolina 
  • Location: Boston, MA 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 11 a.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Connecticut
@
North Carolina
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

  • Matchup: Boston College vs. Nebraska 
  • Location: Bronx, NY 
  • Channel: ABC
  • Time: 12 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Boston College
@
Nebraska
Isleta New Mexico Bowl

  • Matchup: Louisiana vs. TCU 
  • Location: Albuquerque, NM 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 2:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Louisiana
@
TCU
Pop-Tarts Bowl

  • Matchup: Iowa State vs. Miami (FL) 
  • Location: Orlando, FL 
  • Channel: ABC
  • Time: 3:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Iowa State
@
Miami Florida
Check out the best bets and props for Iowa State vs. Miami.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

  • Matchup: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State 
  • Location: Tucson, AZ 
  • Channel: The CW
  • Time: 4:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Ohio
@
Colorado State
Go Bowling Military Bowl

  • Matchup: East Carolina vs. NC State 
  • Location: Annapolis, MD 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 5:45 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

East Carolina
@
NC State
Valero Alamo Bowl

  • Matchup: BYU vs. Colorado 
  • Location: San Antonio, TX 
  • Channel: ABC
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

BYU
@
Colorado
Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl

  • Matchup: Lousiana Tech vs. Army 
  • Location: Shreveport, LA 
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 9:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Louisiana Tech
@
Army
You can also download the 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule, which includes every bowl game being played this season.

