College Football Bowl Games This Weekend: Schedule, How to Watch, and Betting Odds

There's a packed schedule of NCAAF bowl games this weekend, starting with a five-game slate on Friday. Check out who's playing, how to watch, and the current betting odds for each game below.

College Football Bowl Schedule This Weekend

December 27th

FanDuel Sportsbook has betting options for all five bowl games scheduled for Friday, December 27th. See the full list of games below and check out our best bets and predictions for today's games.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Matchup: Oklahoma vs. Navy

Oklahoma vs. Navy Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 12 p.m.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 3:30 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Georgia Tech @ Vanderbilt Dec 27 8:37pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Matchup: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Texas Tech @ Arkansas Dec 28 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Matchup: Syracuse vs. Washington State

Syracuse vs. Washington State Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Channel: FOX

FOX Time: 8 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Syracuse @ Washington State Dec 28 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Matchup: Texas A&M vs. USC

Texas A&M vs. USC Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 10:30 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Texas A&M @ USC Dec 28 3:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

December 28th

The action continues on Saturday with eight games scheduled to kick off and endless ways to bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are all of Saturday's games and current odds.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Matchup: UConn vs. North Carolina

UConn vs. North Carolina Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 11 a.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Connecticut @ North Carolina Dec 28 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Boston College vs. Nebraska

Boston College vs. Nebraska Location: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY Channel: ABC

ABC Time: 12 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Boston College @ Nebraska Dec 28 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Matchup: Louisiana vs. TCU

Louisiana vs. TCU Location: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 2:15 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Louisiana @ TCU Dec 28 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Matchup: Iowa State vs. Miami (FL)

Iowa State vs. Miami (FL) Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Channel: ABC

ABC Time: 3:30 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Iowa State @ Miami Florida Dec 28 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Check out the best bets and props for Iowa State vs. Miami.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Matchup: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State

Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Channel: The CW

The CW Time: 4:30 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Miami Ohio @ Colorado State Dec 28 9:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Matchup: East Carolina vs. NC State

East Carolina vs. NC State Location: Annapolis, MD

Annapolis, MD Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 5:45 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points East Carolina @ NC State Dec 28 10:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Valero Alamo Bowl

Matchup: BYU vs. Colorado

BYU vs. Colorado Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Channel: ABC

ABC Time: 7:30 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points BYU @ Colorado Dec 29 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl

Matchup: Lousiana Tech vs. Army

Lousiana Tech vs. Army Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 9:15 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Louisiana Tech @ Army Dec 29 2:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You can also download the 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule, which includes every bowl game being played this season.

