College Football Bowl Games This Weekend: Schedule, How to Watch, and Betting Odds
There's a packed schedule of NCAAF bowl games this weekend, starting with a five-game slate on Friday. Check out who's playing, how to watch, and the current betting odds for each game below.
College Football Bowl Schedule This Weekend
December 27th
FanDuel Sportsbook has betting options for all five bowl games scheduled for Friday, December 27th. See the full list of games below and check out our best bets and predictions for today's games.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
- Matchup: Oklahoma vs. Navy
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 12 p.m.
Birmingham Bowl
- Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
- Matchup: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 7 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
- Matchup: Syracuse vs. Washington State
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Channel: FOX
- Time: 8 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
- Matchup: Texas A&M vs. USC
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
December 28th
The action continues on Saturday with eight games scheduled to kick off and endless ways to bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are all of Saturday's games and current odds.
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
- Matchup: UConn vs. North Carolina
- Location: Boston, MA
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 11 a.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
- Matchup: Boston College vs. Nebraska
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Channel: ABC
- Time: 12 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
- Matchup: Louisiana vs. TCU
- Location: Albuquerque, NM
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 2:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Pop-Tarts Bowl
- Matchup: Iowa State vs. Miami (FL)
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Channel: ABC
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Check out the best bets and props for Iowa State vs. Miami.
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
- Matchup: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Channel: The CW
- Time: 4:30 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Go Bowling Military Bowl
- Matchup: East Carolina vs. NC State
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 5:45 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Valero Alamo Bowl
- Matchup: BYU vs. Colorado
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Channel: ABC
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl
- Matchup: Lousiana Tech vs. Army
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 9:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
You can also download the 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule, which includes every bowl game being played this season.
