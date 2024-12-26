3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Friday's Bowl Games (12/27/24)

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

On Friday, there are five bowl games on the docket, with four of them carrying narrow spreads. The bowl-game festivities on Friday will kick off with the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Navy Midshipmen, and will come to a close with the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the USC Trojans.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday's bowl games?

College Football Bowl Bets for Friday

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

It's been incredible to watch the Vanderbilt Commodores turn things around this season, earning six-plus wins and a bowl game bid for the first time since 2018. Even though the Commodores haven't taken home a victory in a bowl game since 2013, they have a chance to end that streak on Friday versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Besides dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia having time to nurse injuries he dealt with during the regular season, Georgia Tech's defense is 115th in defensive passing success rate (42.9%) and 107th in early down expected points added allowed (0.100). While Pavia wasn't fully healthy down the stretch, he helped the Commodores upset the Alabama Crimson Tide and play the Texas Longhorns close in a 27-24 defeat earlier in the year.

The only concern is that Vandy will need to be at their best to contain Georgia Tech's rushing duo of quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes. If Pavia and the Commodores' offense can take care of the football and control the clock, they'll have a decent shot to take down the Yellow Jackets in the Birmingham Bowl.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

When looking at the spreads and totals for Friday's bowl games, the over in the impending clash between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arkansas Razorbacks stuck out immediately. Most of the interest in the over stems from Texas Tech permitting the 24th-most points per game (33.0), but Arkansas' defense isn't much better, allowing 27.2 points per game.

Upon diving deeper into these defenses, both Texas Tech and Arkansas are 93rd or worse in early down expected points added allowed and 89th or worse in defensive passing success rate. Even if weather leads to fewer passes in this contest, neither team has a rushing defense that is stout enough to prevent points being put up on the scoreboard.

Over the course of their 12 regular season games, the Red Raiders were involved in 10 contests where there were 52-plus total points scored, which led to them going 8-4 to the over in 2024. On the other hand, the Razorbacks played four non-conference opponents this season, and those outings averaged 63.3 total points produced.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: USC vs. Texas A&M

It's safe to say things didn't go according to plan for the USC Trojans this year, with USC notching a disappointing 6-6 record after ranking 23rd in the preseason AP Poll. Head coach Lincoln Riley was hoping to get more out of Miller Moss as the starting signal-caller for the Trojans, only for Moss to transfer to the Louisville Cardinals ahead of USC's bowl game.

While Jayden Maiava has shown flashes in his three starts for USC to end the regular season, facing a Texas A&M defense that is 29th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.059) and 18th in defensive passing success rate (36.1%) isn't ideal. Maiava also tossed three interceptions across his three starts, and the Aggies are tied for the 34th-most interceptions per game (1.0).

Despite USC performing better on defense this year compared to last year -- which isn't saying much -- they are still 95th in overall defensive success rate (42.3%) and 105th in early down expected points added allowed (0.096). While quarterback Marcel Reed started for only parts of the season, he was 23rd in QBR (75.3) among qualified signal-callers, and Conner Weigman -- who also started games under center for the Aggies this season -- has transferred to the Houston Cougars for the 2025 season.

With A&M seemingly having an edge on both sides of the ball, I'll back them to cover the spread against a USC program that looked out of sorts in their first year in the Big Ten.

