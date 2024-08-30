College Football Best Bets: Friday Night, Week 1

The college football landscape has been reset for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff (CFP) will have 12 teams for the first time, which features the five conference champions paired with the next seven highest-ranked teams. Conferences underwent major changes, as well. The Pac-12 is virtually no more while the SEC added two major brands and the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all acquired several squads.

As if a shakeup in conference play wasn't intriguing enough, the stakes will also be heightened on a week-to-week basis with far more teams in contention for the CFP. Higher stakes could also generate more competitive games throughout the season, potentially impacting how we bet the sport.

Friday is like the night before Christmas with our first full slate of college football taking place this Saturday. However, don't completely overlook tonight's group of games. Six games will take place Friday night, which features six Power Four squads in action. Remember, the Power Five is no more with the Pac-12 only featuring the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

College Football Betting Picks

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

The Temple Owls are expected to be one of college football's worst teams, ranking 132nd out of 134 teams in ESPN's preseason SP+ rankings. Focusing on the offense unveils the best bet for their matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Temple is 115th in offensive SP+ in the preseason rankings. It comes with good reason, for the Owls put up only 19.3 points per game (PPG) last season -- which was in the bottom 15%. Temple is replacing starting quarterback E.J. Warner, and Maryland transfer Antwain Little was a big get at running back. However, the offensive line was 122nd in run blocking grade in 2023, via Pro Football Focus (PFF). The run game could be doomed no matter what, and losing Warner points to more failure through the air.

Now, let's get to Oklahoma. The Sooners have CFP aspirations with +490 odds to make playoffs. The defense has steadily improved under coach Brent Venables -- the defensive savant. The Sooners finished 90th out of 131 teams in PPG allowed in 2022 followed by finishing 41st out of 133 teams a season ago. According to NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board, OU had 4 defensive players among the top-130 prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The linebackers are expected to be the strength of the unit, led by Danny Stutsman -- who is the 48th-best prospect on the 2025 Big Board and led the team with 104 tackles in 2023. Oklahoma ranked 28th in PFF's run defense grade last season, as well.

As previously discussed, Temple's run offense could be their best shot for scoring. However, this could be the year for the Sooners' defense leaps to be among the nation's best. The talent is there and the run defense should be exceptional. OU could pitch a near shutout in tonight's matchup, holding the Owls to under 6.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans

The Florida Atlantic Owls have a 6.5 win total while the Michigan State Spartans are holding 4.5 wins. In ESPN's SP+ preseason rankings, MSU is 71st while FAU ranks 108th.

Defense is expected to be the clear strength for each squad in the upcoming season. The Owls rank 122nd in offensive SP+ compared to 71st in defensive SP+. The difference is even more dramatic for the Spartans, sitting at 121st in offense and 26th in defense.

FAU mostly leaned on throwing the ball last season, ranking 30th in passing attempts per game compared to 111th in carries per contest. Yet, the Owls bring in Cam Fancher in at QB, and he posted only a 67.3 passing grade last season.

The Spartans' offense was putrid by nearly all accounts last year, finishing among the bottom 3% in yards and points per contest. Jonathan Smith from the Oregon State Beavers was brought in as the new head coach. He brought several former Beavers with him, including the crown jewel Aidan Chiles -- who was the eighth-best overall transfer and second-best QB, according to 247 Sports.

Perhaps the addition of Chiles, the former top-60 recruit, can be the difference, but don't hold your breath as he holds only 35 passing attempts under his belt in collegiate play.

Ultimately, neither one of these offenses is favoring well for the upcoming season. With defense leading each team, the under is practically jumping to be the pick.

