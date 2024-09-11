College Football Best Bets for Week 3

The college football landscape has been reset for the 2024 season. The College Football Playoff (CFP) will have 12 teams for the first time, which features the five conference champions paired with the next seven highest-ranked teams. Conferences underwent major changes, as well. The Pac-12 is virtually no more while the SEC added two major brands and the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC all acquired several squads.

As if a shakeup in conference play wasn't intriguing enough, the stakes will also be heightened on a week-to-week basis with far more teams in contention for the CFP. Higher stakes could also generate more competitive games throughout the season, potentially impacting how we bet the sport.

Week 2 wasn't the best as both of the top-25 matchups we had turned into blowouts, with the Texas Longhorns winning by 19 while the Tennessee Volunteers enjoyed a 41-point win. This week's edition of college football mostly lacks big time non-conference matchups as the top collisions of the week are mostly interconference battles, including a top-25 clash between the Arizona Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats on Friday night. Let's focus on Saturday's slate for Week 3.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

College Football Betting Picks

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at Wisconsin Badgers

The Alabama Crimson Tide shined in Week 1 with a 63-0 victory, leading to a climb in the Top 25 AP Poll. Bama didn't live up to the ranking in Week 2, holding a slim 14-13 lead over the South Florida Bulls going into the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide still took care of business with a 42-16 win, but the final score is deceiving, with Alabama recording 21 points over the final 5:50 of play.

Week 2's performance surely causes some hesitation for backing Bama, especially when Week 3's contest is on the road. However, the Wisconsin Badgers have had their issues. In fact, Wisconsin is the far more concerning team at this point.

The Badgers were expected to improve in coach Luke Fickell's second season, but the Badgers finishing around last year's 7-6 record looks likely following narrow wins over the Western Michigan Broncos (28-14) and South Dakota Coyotes (27-13). The biggest advantage Wisconsin has is being home in Camp Randall Stadium -- one of the Big Ten's best environments.

Ultimately, I expect the Tide's talent to shine through.

The Badgers came into the season ranked 26th in ESPN's preseason SP+ ratings while sitting 77th in offensive SP+ and 7th in defensive SP+. While Wisconsin's pass defense looks rock solid, giving up only 127.5 passing yards per game and 6.1 passing yards per attempt, the run defense is quite concerning at this point. Opponents are logging 121.5 rushing yards per game paired with 4.0 yards per carry. Giving up 4.4 yards per rushing attempt against South Dakota -- an FCS opponent -- doesn't bode much confidence in Wisconsin's ability to stop Alabama's ground game.

Alabama has heavily leaned on the run, ranking 23rd in Pro Football Focus' run grade, compared to 64th in pass grade. It checks out, with the Crimson Tide totaling 44.0 runs per game (85th percentile) and 22.5 passing attempt per contest (23rd percentile).

While there are concerns with the Tide, Alabama still has a plenty capable offense; this is the No. 4 team in America. The efficiency is there, logging 6.0 yards per run (87th percentile) and 10.3 yards per passing attempt (89th percentile). We know the Tide can run the rock, and they are fully leaning into Jalen Milroe's ability to throw the deep ball as he has a 84.4 passing grade on 20+ yard attempts.

Almost everything across the board is suggesting Wisconsin has a suspect defense. It's 42nd in PFF's coverage grade and 86th in run defense grade. Bama has the tools to expose the unit; running backs Jam Miller (9.7 yards per attempt) and Justice Haynes (8.7 yards per attempt) have excelled, and Milroe has found a deadly deep-ball connection with true freshman wideout Ryan Williams (103.5 receiving yards pergame; 34.5 yards per catch).

Look for the Tide to look much cleaner after an ugly Week 2 game and to win a comfortable clash against the Badgers.

Along with the spread, Alabama going over 33.5 points looks favorable. numberFire's college football projections have the Crimson Tide scoring 37.0 points, which holds 71.1% implied odds for at least 34 points, compared to the -113 odds holding only 53.1% implied for the over.

No. 16 LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

The LSU Tigers against the South Carolina Gamecocks could be one of the toughest games to figure out in Week 3. This is one of those cases where small sample sizes makes it difficult to identity each team's identity.

For example, South Carolina snuck by the Old Dominion Monarchs in Week 1 with a 23-19 win, yet the Gamecocks turned around a week later and thrashed the Kentucky Wildcats with a 31-6 win as underdogs on the road. LSU was leading only 23-21 in the fourth quarter against the Nicholls State Colonels as massive favorites at home in Week 2. The Tigers mostly looked the part in a competitive 27-20 loss in Week 1 against the USC Trojans, though.

So, what can we lean on for this matchup?

There's an early perception that LSU's defense improved from a season ago, but I'm not so sure about that. The Tigers have given up 371.0 yards per game thus far, including 295 yards versus Nicholls. The Colonels also had success on the ground with 150 rushing yards on 3.9 yards per attempt. That comes a week after allowing 378 passing yards against USC. The run defense looked better when facing the Trojans, surrendering only 3.0 yards per attempt. However, this is squarely in question following Nicholls' success on the ground.

South Carolina's defense is what really throws a wrench into this. There weren't high expectations for this unit, with the Gamecocks entering the season ranked 30th in ESPN's defense SP+. But here we are with the Gamecocks holding the fifth-highest PFF team defense grade.

The pass rush has been absurd, boasting the nation's top pass rush grade. True freshman edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been a phenom with a 94.0 pass rush grade, three sacks, and three QB hurries. We get to see best on best with LSU carrying the 19th-best pass block grade while offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr. are both top-25 prospects in NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board.

USC -- the Tigers' Week 1 opponent -- is 77th in pass rush grade. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had all of the time in the world and totaled 308 passing yards, but LSU still came up with only 20 points. South Carolina will probably be the best defense the Tigers have seen up to this point, with a pass rush that will push this offensive line to its limits. What happens when you limit LSU's pass game? The Tigers are attempting only 26.0 rushing attempt per game, which is in the bottom 15% of Division 1.

Adding to the evidence, the Gamecocks total 45.5 rushing attempts per contest (88th percentile) and average 27.8 seconds per play (top 40% for highest seconds per play). South Carolina's style alone could really slow down this game. Pair this with a talented pass rush -- one that can frustrate Nussmeier -- and I'll happily take under 28.5 points for LSU.

No. 24 Boston College Eagles at No. 6 Missouri Tigers

The sole top-25 matchup of the day is between the Boston College Eagles and Missouri Tigers. While Missouri sitting at No. 6 in the AP Poll seems questionable, the 16.5-point spread in favor of the Tigers is reasonable. Missouri has been flat out dominant with wins of 51-0 and 38-0. Meanwhile, Boston College crashed the top 25 thanks to a season-opening 15-point win over the Florida State Seminoles followed by a 56-0 win against Duquesne in Week 2.

Both teams are in question due to the quality of opponents thus far (yes, even Florida State). The two most consistent areas have been each squad's defense. Boston College currently has the second-best PFF team defense grade while Missouri touts the fourth-best mark. The Eagles are holding opponents to 3.7 yards per play while the Tigers are even better at 2.5 yards allowed per play.

Boston College is attempting 52.0 rushes per game (fifth-most) while totaling 33.1 seconds per play (fifth-highest mark). The tempo alone from the Eagles could slow this game down, and they will likely lean on the run in a road environment in an effort to keep Missouri's explosive passing attack -- led by wide receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. -- on the sideline.

The biggest worry for BC slowing down the game is a negative script, considering the 16.5-point spread. If the Tigers' passing offense gets going, this could quickly push the total to the over. However, this is where we circle back to the Eagles' formidable defense. Boston College is currently carrying the eighth-highest team coverage grade. Believe it or not -- Missouri's seconds per play have been pretty high thus far at 27.7 (top 41% for highest seconds per play), which is on brand with last season's 26.5.

Considering the quality of each defense as well as the slow tempos, the under is shaping up to be a good bet.

