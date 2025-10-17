College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 8

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

For this week's slate of college football games on Friday, we'll be treated to a couple of matchups featuring ranked programs, beginning with the Louisville Cardinals taking on the No. 2 Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Shortly after Louisville and Miami kickoff, the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road.

College Football Week 8 Betting Picks

Louisville at Miami

Despite the Cardinals having an experienced quarterback like Miller Moss operating the offense, they haven't been consistently effective, residing at 81st in expected points added per pass (0.03), 60th in expected points added per rush (0.03), and 67th in early down expected points added per play (0.02). However, Louisville boasts a formidable defense that can keep things close against Miami.

Besides leading the nation in expected points added per pass allowed (-0.40), the Cardinals are 6th in success rate allowed (32.7%) and 17th in early down expected points added per play allowed (-0.14). This is also a Louisville defense that is generating turnovers at an impressive rate, ranking fifth in the nation in takeaways per game (2.3).

Miami has yet to be really tested by an elite defense this season, and they're a team that is penalized often, as they are tied for the 11th-most penalties per game (8.5). If the Cardinals' defense can prevent the Hurricanes from producing a handful of explosive plays, then this is shaping up to be a closer game than expected.

North Carolina at California

It's safe to say the start of the Bill Belichick era has been an utter disaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The only two wins the Tar Heels have secured this season have come against a 1-5 Charlotte 49ers team and the Richmond Spiders -- who are an FCS school.

Aside from losing 38-10 to a Clemson Tigers squad that desperately needed a win following back-to-back losses in their first conference matchup of the year, North Carolina has surrendered 34-plus points in each of their three defeats in 2025. Even though the Tar Heels have had two weeks to prepare for this game against the California Golden Bears, they'll have to travel across the country, and the bad press the program has been getting in recent days could certainly be a major distraction.

In addition to North Carolina having an offense that is 125th in expected points added per play (-0.11) and 110th in success rate (39.0%), their defense is nearly just as bad, sitting at 69th in expected points added per play allowed (0.00) and 81st in success rate allowed (41.4%).

While Cal's offense hasn't shown much since early in the season, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has shown flashes of being a talented signal-caller, and the weakness of North Carolina's defense is their secondary. Against the pass this season, the Tar Heels are 95th in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.11), 111th in yards per drop back allowed (7.59), and 115th in success rate allowed (46.1%).

Although Sagopolutele has thrown for 262-plus passing yards just twice this year, he had 279 passing yards against a formidable Minnesota pass defense (25th in expected points added per drop back allowed) earlier this season. If JKS can avoid turning the ball over at a high rate, he should cruise past this line against a North Carolina team that is trending downward.

