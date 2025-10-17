3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 7

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 7

J.K. Dobbins exceeded 62.5 rushing yards in his first five games of the season before a weak outing in London. He's a good bet to get back on track against the New York Giants this Sunday.

Dobbins has played 51.3% of the snaps this season and logged a 50.9% snap rate his last time out. He's averaging 73.7 rushing yards on 15.2 carries per game -- good for a strong 4.9 yards per carry. Rookie RJ Harvey figures to get more work as the season progresses, and Harvey has a stronger role in the passing game. But Dobbins remains the Denver Broncos lead back.

The Broncos are favored by a touchdown over the Giants, which could give way to positive game script and more carries than usual for Dobbins. More importantly, this is an amazing matchup for Denver's backfield. The Giants rank dead-last in schedule-adjusted rush defense. They're letting up the third-most yards per carry (5.5) and second-most expected points added (EPA) per carry to opposing running backs.

I really like this spot for Dobbins, and our NFL player projections forecast him to run for 76.4 yards this weekend.

I don't love the idea of betting on Isiah Pacheco in his current state but, all things considered, 40.5 yards appears to be too low of a bar for him in Week 7's clash against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pacheco hasn't been the same since sustaining a fractured fibula a season ago, but he's coming off his best outing of the season. He churned out a season-high in carries (12), rushing yards (51), and played a whopping 77.4% of the snaps last week. Pacheco was limited to a 50.4% snap rate through his first four games, so we should take notice of the 69.6% snap rate he's earned across his last two contests.

The Kansas City Chiefs will get Rashee Rice back from suspension this week, meaning Patrick Mahomes will finally get to work with his entire receiving corps. I'd argue Rice's return helps Pacheco at this forgiving number, though. Kansas City's offense will be in its most balanced state with Rice back in the fold, which could give way to bigger runs for the backfield.

Plus, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points in this one, so they might not need to pass the ball much in the second half.

Our projections are way above market. We forecast Pacheco to turn 13.8 carries into 61.5 yards against Vegas.

A Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys showdown would've been juicy even if Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb remained out, but it certainly doesn't hurt that both teams appear set to get their top receiver back from injury in Week 7.

The spread is close (1.5), the total is at a massive number (54.5), and the game will be played indoors.

Dating back to the start of last season, Lamb has caught a 27-plus yard pass in nine straight games alongside Dak Prescott. I'm taking out two games where each left early due to injury, but that's still a strong trend that figures to stick this Sunday. I'll also note that Lamb has cleared this prop with Prescott in 10 of their last 12 home games.

Washington ranks 19th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has coughed up 12 receiving plays that went for 24-plus yards across their six games this season.

In a game that reeks of shootout potential, look for CeeDee to come down with a big play. I also like Dak's chances to record north of 266.5 passing yards in this one.

