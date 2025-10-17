FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any MLB Playoff Games Today 10/17/25

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the National and American League Championship Series happening today, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager for any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 17th, 2025!

There are two playoff games eligible for this FanDuel MLB promo, starting with Game 5 of the ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners at 6:09pm ET. Neither side has won a home game in this best-of-seven series, as the Mariners won the first two games in Toronto before the Blue Jays bounced back with two wins in Seattle.

Tonight, Toronto is expected to start righty Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.38 ERA) opposite Seattle's Bryce Miller (1-0, 2.61 ERA). Blue Jays-Mariners Game 5 odds can be found below:

Then, at 8:39pm ET, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS. LA needs just one win to advance to the World Series, winning each of the first three games of the series while outscoring Milwaukee 10-3.

The Brewers have yet to name a starter for Game 4, whereas the Dodgers will start Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 4.50 ERA). Brewers-Dodgers Game 4 odds can be found here:

Check out our free printable MLB Playoffs bracket at FanDuel Research.

All MLB Playoffs odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on ANY wager for any MLB Playoff game(s) taking place on October 17th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 18th, 2025.

