College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Ohio State at Penn State

Week 10 of the college football season is upon us, and we'll be treated to a couple of matchups between ranked teams on Saturday. The most enticing game of the weekend will be the impending clash that pits the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ohio State enters Saturday's pivotal Big Ten bout with a 6-1 record after needing a touchdown pass to Quinshon Judkins with nearly six minutes remaining to narrowly defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 9. Meanwhile, Penn State boasts a perfect 7-0 record following a 28-13 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers last week.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's discuss the best bets for Saturday's meeting between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions that kicks off at noon ET.

Ohio State at Penn State Betting Picks

Having a running back who is capable of finding the end zone in a variety of ways is always intriguing to target to score a touchdown at plus odds. While Nicholas Singleton shares Penn State's backfield workload with Kaytron Allen, Singleton has been more effective in the passing game -- especially in the red zone.

According to PFF, Allen leads the Nittany Lions in missed tackles forced (19) and rushing touchdowns (4), but Singleton paces the team in yards after contact per attempt (3.57), yards per attempt (6.4), and total touchdowns (7). Singleton has also caught 13 passes for 150 yards and 4 touchdowns, compared to Allen posting 7 receptions for 52 yards and a score.

Entering Saturday's much-anticipated matchup against Ohio State, Singleton has scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. Besides having a chance to run the ball across the goal line, all four of Singleton's receiving touchdowns have come in the red zone, proving he's a go-to target for quarterback Drew Allar when Penn State marches down the field.

Along with taking Singleton to hit pay dirt for the Nittany Lions, I will also back Penn State to cover the spread at home on Saturday.

Even though Penn State has looked far from dominant in recent weeks, Ohio State looked out of sorts in last week's come-from-behind win over Nebraska following their one-point loss to the No. 1 Oregon Ducks on the road back in Week 7.

What makes last week's uninspiring win even more worrisome for the Buckeyes is the fact they had an extra week to prepare for the Cornhuskers with OSU's bye week in Week 8. In addition to all of that, these teams are both similar in plenty of metrics, which suggests this could be another classic Big Ten contest that is determined by who has the ball last.

Both of these teams are 11th or better in defensive success rate and 4th or better in offensive success rate. With each possession being a decisive one in this matchup, it could be decided by who takes care of the ball, and quarterback Will Howard has turned the ball over at least once in five straight starts.

