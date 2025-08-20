2025 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

At +320 and +370, respectively, Tulane and Navy are the two favorites to win the AAC in 2025. Prior to placing a bet on the AAC winner, let's look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

2025 AAC Championship Odds

Tulane Green Wave (+320 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 9-5

9-5 2024 Points Per Game: 35.1

35.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.6

20.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 405.0

405.0 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324.1

Navy Midshipmen (+370 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 31.3

31.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.2

22.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 371.6

371.6 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 368.9

Memphis Tigers (+420 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 11-2

11-2 2024 Points Per Game: 35.7

35.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8

23.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 444.5

444.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 369.3

UTSA Roadrunners (+440 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 33.2

33.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.1

30.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 452.5

452.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 375.2

South Florida Bulls (+600 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 32.2

32.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8

29.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 408.3

408.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 436.9

Army Black Knights (+950 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 12-2

12-2 2024 Points Per Game: 31.1

31.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.5

15.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 381.1

381.1 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 297.9

North Texas Mean Green (+1200 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 33.5

33.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.2

34.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 488.8

488.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 460.5

East Carolina Pirates (+1600 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 32.0

32.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3

27.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 435.9

435.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 405.5

Florida Atlantic Owls (+6000 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 25.9

25.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.3

30.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 397.6

397.6 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 416.7

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (+8000 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 25.0

25.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 42.5

42.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 390.1

390.1 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 496.8

Rice Owls (+8000 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 22.2

22.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.4

25.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 352.9

352.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.6

Charlotte 49ers (+10000 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 23.7

23.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.1

35.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 341.2

341.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.5

Temple Owls (+10000 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 19.6

19.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.4

35.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 308.8

308.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.3

UAB Blazers (+10000 to win the AAC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 26.2

26.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.3

34.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 392.5

392.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 393.8

Upcoming AAC Games

Date/Time Favorite Boise State Broncos at South Florida Bulls 5:30 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Boise State (-6.5) East Carolina Pirates at North Carolina State Wolfpack 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 North Carolina State (-11.5) Alabama State Hornets at UAB Blazers 8:30 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Tarleton State Texans at Army Black Knights 6:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 - Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Charlotte 49ers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Appalachian State (-7.5) Florida Atlantic Owls at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Maryland (-14.5) Northwestern Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Tulane (-6.5) View Full Table ChevronDown

