2024 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

At +360 and +550, respectively, Appalachian State and Louisiana are the two favorites to win the Sun Belt in 2024. Prior to making a bet on the Sun Belt winner, let's go over the full list of contenders along with their odds.

2024 Sun Belt Championship Odds

Appalachian State (+360)

  • Record: 5-5
  • Conference Record: 3-4
  • Points Per Game: 27.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 33.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 422.9
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.1

Louisiana (+550)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 6-1
  • Points Per Game: 35.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 449.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 342.4

Texas State (+550)

  • Record: 6-5
  • Conference Record: 4-3
  • Points Per Game: 36.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 469.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 345.3

South Alabama (+750)

  • Record: 6-5
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 34.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 439.1
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.1

James Madison (+850)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 4-3
  • Points Per Game: 33.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 413.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.8

Troy (+900)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 23.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 362.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.9

Coastal Carolina (+1200)

  • Record: 5-6
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 28.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 30.9
  • Total Yards Per Game: 373.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.5

Arkansas State (+1200)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 24.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 384.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 452.6

Marshall (+1600)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 6-1
  • Points Per Game: 31.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 390.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.5

Old Dominion (+2100)

  • Record: 4-7
  • Conference Record: 3-4
  • Points Per Game: 26.9
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 389.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.5

Georgia Southern (+2100)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 28.1
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 364.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 440.1

Georgia State (+3400)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 1-6
  • Points Per Game: 23.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 32.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 385.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.5

Southern Miss (+3800)

  • Record: 1-10
  • Conference Record: 0-7
  • Points Per Game: 14.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 36.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 283.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 448.8

Louisiana-Monroe (+32000)

  • Record: 5-6
  • Conference Record: 3-4
  • Points Per Game: 20.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 303.9
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.6

Recent Sun Belt Results

Date
Venue
Georgia Southern 26 Coastal Carolina 6Nov. 23Brooks Stadium (SC)
Louisiana 51 Troy 30Nov. 23Cajun Field
Georgia State 52 Texas State 44Nov. 23UFCU Stadium
Marshall 42 Old Dominion 35Nov. 23Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
South Alabama 35 Southern Miss 14Nov. 23M.M. Roberts Stadium
Arkansas State 28 Louisiana-Monroe 21Nov. 23Centennial Bank Stadium
Appalachian State 34 James Madison 20Nov. 23Kidd Brewer Stadium

Upcoming Sun Belt Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Texas State Bobcats at South Alabama Jaguars 3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Texas State (-1.5)
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Louisiana (-9.5)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia State Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Coastal Carolina (-1.5)
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Troy Trojans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Troy (-17.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at Arkansas State Red Wolves 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Old Dominion (-4.5)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Georgia Southern (-2.5)
Marshall Thundering Herd at James Madison Dukes 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30James Madison (-3.5)

