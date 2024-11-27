NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship
At +360 and +550, respectively, Appalachian State and Louisiana are the two favorites to win the Sun Belt in 2024. Prior to making a bet on the Sun Belt winner, let's go over the full list of contenders along with their odds.
2024 Sun Belt Championship Odds
Appalachian State (+360)
- Record: 5-5
- Conference Record: 3-4
- Points Per Game: 27.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 33.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 422.9
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.1
Louisiana (+550)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 6-1
- Points Per Game: 35.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 449.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 342.4
Texas State (+550)
- Record: 6-5
- Conference Record: 4-3
- Points Per Game: 36.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 469.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 345.3
South Alabama (+750)
- Record: 6-5
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 34.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 439.1
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.1
James Madison (+850)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 4-3
- Points Per Game: 33.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 413.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.8
Troy (+900)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 23.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 362.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.9
Coastal Carolina (+1200)
- Record: 5-6
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 28.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 30.9
- Total Yards Per Game: 373.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.5
Arkansas State (+1200)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 24.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 384.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 452.6
Marshall (+1600)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 6-1
- Points Per Game: 31.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 390.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.5
Old Dominion (+2100)
- Record: 4-7
- Conference Record: 3-4
- Points Per Game: 26.9
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 389.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.5
Georgia Southern (+2100)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 28.1
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 364.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 440.1
Georgia State (+3400)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 1-6
- Points Per Game: 23.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 32.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 385.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.5
Southern Miss (+3800)
- Record: 1-10
- Conference Record: 0-7
- Points Per Game: 14.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 36.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 283.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 448.8
Louisiana-Monroe (+32000)
- Record: 5-6
- Conference Record: 3-4
- Points Per Game: 20.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 303.9
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.6
Recent Sun Belt Results
Date
Venue
|Georgia Southern 26 Coastal Carolina 6
|Nov. 23
|Brooks Stadium (SC)
|Louisiana 51 Troy 30
|Nov. 23
|Cajun Field
|Georgia State 52 Texas State 44
|Nov. 23
|UFCU Stadium
|Marshall 42 Old Dominion 35
|Nov. 23
|Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|South Alabama 35 Southern Miss 14
|Nov. 23
|M.M. Roberts Stadium
|Arkansas State 28 Louisiana-Monroe 21
|Nov. 23
|Centennial Bank Stadium
|Appalachian State 34 James Madison 20
|Nov. 23
|Kidd Brewer Stadium
Upcoming Sun Belt Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Texas State Bobcats at South Alabama Jaguars
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Texas State (-1.5)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Louisiana (-9.5)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia State Panthers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Coastal Carolina (-1.5)
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Troy Trojans
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Troy (-17.5)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Old Dominion (-4.5)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia Southern Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at James Madison Dukes
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|James Madison (-3.5)