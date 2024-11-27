2024 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

At +360 and +550, respectively, Appalachian State and Louisiana are the two favorites to win the Sun Belt in 2024. Prior to making a bet on the Sun Belt winner, let's go over the full list of contenders along with their odds.

2024 Sun Belt Championship Odds

Appalachian State (+360)

Record: 5-5

5-5 Conference Record: 3-4

3-4 Points Per Game: 27.3

27.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.3

33.3 Total Yards Per Game: 422.9

422.9 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.1

Louisiana (+550)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 6-1

6-1 Points Per Game: 35.5

35.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.7

22.7 Total Yards Per Game: 449.5

449.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 342.4

Texas State (+550)

Record: 6-5

6-5 Conference Record: 4-3

4-3 Points Per Game: 36.4

36.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0

23.0 Total Yards Per Game: 469.3

469.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 345.3

South Alabama (+750)

Record: 6-5

6-5 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 34.5

34.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Total Yards Per Game: 439.1

439.1 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.1

James Madison (+850)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 4-3

4-3 Points Per Game: 33.9

33.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5

19.5 Total Yards Per Game: 413.0

413.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.8

Troy (+900)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 23.6

23.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2

29.2 Total Yards Per Game: 362.6

362.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.9

Coastal Carolina (+1200)

Record: 5-6

5-6 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 28.2

28.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.9

30.9 Total Yards Per Game: 373.8

373.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.5

Arkansas State (+1200)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 24.2

24.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.5

31.5 Total Yards Per Game: 384.3

384.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 452.6

Marshall (+1600)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 6-1

6-1 Points Per Game: 31.6

31.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0

24.0 Total Yards Per Game: 390.6

390.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.5

Old Dominion (+2100)

Record: 4-7

4-7 Conference Record: 3-4

3-4 Points Per Game: 26.9

26.9 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6

27.6 Total Yards Per Game: 389.0

389.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.5

Georgia Southern (+2100)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 28.1

28.1 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 Total Yards Per Game: 364.7

364.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 440.1

Georgia State (+3400)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 1-6

1-6 Points Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.5

32.5 Total Yards Per Game: 385.5

385.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.5

Southern Miss (+3800)

Record: 1-10

1-10 Conference Record: 0-7

0-7 Points Per Game: 14.8

14.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.5

36.5 Total Yards Per Game: 283.3

283.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 448.8

Louisiana-Monroe (+32000)

Record: 5-6

5-6 Conference Record: 3-4

3-4 Points Per Game: 20.8

20.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 Total Yards Per Game: 303.9

303.9 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.6

Recent Sun Belt Results

Date Venue Georgia Southern 26 Coastal Carolina 6 Nov. 23 Brooks Stadium (SC) Louisiana 51 Troy 30 Nov. 23 Cajun Field Georgia State 52 Texas State 44 Nov. 23 UFCU Stadium Marshall 42 Old Dominion 35 Nov. 23 Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium South Alabama 35 Southern Miss 14 Nov. 23 M.M. Roberts Stadium Arkansas State 28 Louisiana-Monroe 21 Nov. 23 Centennial Bank Stadium Appalachian State 34 James Madison 20 Nov. 23 Kidd Brewer Stadium

Upcoming Sun Belt Games