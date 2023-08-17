2023 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 5:44 AM
Looking to wager on the winner of the Sun Belt in 2023? South Alabama (+300) and Appalachian State (+600) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep scrolling.
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
2023 Sun Belt Championship Odds
South Alabama (+300)
- Record: 2-2
- Points Per Game: 28.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 393.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.8
Appalachian State (+600)
- Record: 2-2
- Points Per Game: 35.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 442.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.8
Marshall (+650)
- Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 25.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 15.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 395.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 304.3
Troy (+650)
- Record: 2-2
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 25.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 416.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.8
Georgia State (+700)
- Record: 4-0
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 37.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 439.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 401.0
Texas State (+700)
- Record: 3-1
- Points Per Game: 41.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 485.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 412.3
Georgia Southern (+700)
- Record: 3-1
- Points Per Game: 34.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 480.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.3
Louisiana (+1400)
- Record: 3-1
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 38.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 479.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.5
Coastal Carolina (+1800)
- Record: 2-2
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 31.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 20.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 415.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.5
Southern Miss (+4000)
- Record: 1-3
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 23.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 36.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 337.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 379.8
Old Dominion (+6000)
- Record: 2-2
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 22.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 332.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 371.3
UL Monroe (+10000)
- Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 14.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 24.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 301.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.7
Arkansas State (+10000)
- Record: 2-2
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 19.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 38.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 337.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.8
Bet on the Sun Belt championship on FanDuel today!
Recent Sun Belt Results
Date
Venue
|Georgia State 30 Coastal Carolina 17
|September 21
|Brooks Stadium
|Troy 27 Western Kentucky 24
|September 23
|Veterans Memorial Stadium
|Marshall 24 Virginia Tech 17
|September 23
|Joan C. Edwards Stadium
|Georgia Southern 40 Ball State 3
|September 23
|Scheumann Stadium
|Old Dominion 10 Texas A&M-Commerce 9
|September 23
|Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|Central Michigan 34 South Alabama 30
|September 23
|Hancock Whitney Stadium
|Arkansas State 44 Southern Miss 37
|September 23
|Centennial Bank Stadium
View Full Table
Upcoming Sun Belt Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|James Madison (-2.5)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Minnesota (-11)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|UMass (-1.5)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Marshall (-14.5)
|Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Texas State (-6.5)
|Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
View Full Table