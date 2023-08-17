FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:44 AM

Looking to wager on the winner of the Sun Belt in 2023? South Alabama (+300) and Appalachian State (+600) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep scrolling.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

2023 Sun Belt Championship Odds

South Alabama (+300)

  • Record: 2-2
  • Points Per Game: 28.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 393.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.8

Appalachian State (+600)

  • Record: 2-2
  • Points Per Game: 35.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 442.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.8

Marshall (+650)

  • Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 25.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 15.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 395.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 304.3

Troy (+650)

  • Record: 2-2
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 25.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 416.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.8

Georgia State (+700)

  • Record: 4-0
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 37.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 439.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 401.0

Texas State (+700)

  • Record: 3-1
  • Points Per Game: 41.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 485.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 412.3

Georgia Southern (+700)

  • Record: 3-1
  • Points Per Game: 34.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 480.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.3

Louisiana (+1400)

  • Record: 3-1
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 38.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 479.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.5

Coastal Carolina (+1800)

  • Record: 2-2
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 31.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 20.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 415.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.5

Southern Miss (+4000)

  • Record: 1-3
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 23.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 36.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 337.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 379.8

Old Dominion (+6000)

  • Record: 2-2
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 22.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 332.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 371.3

UL Monroe (+10000)

  • Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 14.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 24.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 301.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.7

Arkansas State (+10000)

  • Record: 2-2
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 19.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 38.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 337.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.8

Bet on the Sun Belt championship on FanDuel today!

Recent Sun Belt Results

Date
Venue
Georgia State 30 Coastal Carolina 17September 21Brooks Stadium
Troy 27 Western Kentucky 24September 23Veterans Memorial Stadium
Marshall 24 Virginia Tech 17September 23Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Georgia Southern 40 Ball State 3September 23Scheumann Stadium
Old Dominion 10 Texas A&M-Commerce 9September 23Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Central Michigan 34 South Alabama 30September 23Hancock Whitney Stadium
Arkansas State 44 Southern Miss 37September 23Centennial Bank Stadium
View Full Table

Upcoming Sun Belt Games

Date/Time
Favorite
South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30James Madison (-2.5)
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30Minnesota (-11)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30UMass (-1.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30Marshall (-14.5)
Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30Texas State (-6.5)
Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30Georgia State (-1.5)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30Georgia Southern (-6.5)
View Full Table