2023 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship

Looking to wager on the winner of the Sun Belt in 2023? South Alabama (+300) and Appalachian State (+600) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep scrolling.

2023 Sun Belt Championship Odds

South Alabama (+300)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Points Per Game: 28.8

28.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8

23.8 Total Yards Per Game: 393.5

393.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.8

Appalachian State (+600)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Points Per Game: 35.3

35.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.5

28.5 Total Yards Per Game: 442.5

442.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.8

Marshall (+650)

Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 25.3

25.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.7

15.7 Total Yards Per Game: 395.0

395.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 304.3

Troy (+650)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 25.5

25.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 Total Yards Per Game: 416.8

416.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.8

Georgia State (+700)

Record: 4-0

4-0 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 37.0

37.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.8

22.8 Total Yards Per Game: 439.8

439.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 401.0

Texas State (+700)

Record: 3-1

3-1 Points Per Game: 41.8

41.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.3

27.3 Total Yards Per Game: 485.3

485.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 412.3

Georgia Southern (+700)

Record: 3-1

3-1 Points Per Game: 34.3

34.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.3

18.3 Total Yards Per Game: 480.0

480.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.3

Louisiana (+1400)

Record: 3-1

3-1 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 38.8

38.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.5

27.5 Total Yards Per Game: 479.5

479.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.5

Coastal Carolina (+1800)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 31.5

31.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.0

20.0 Total Yards Per Game: 415.3

415.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.5

Southern Miss (+4000)

Record: 1-3

1-3 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 23.3

23.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.3

36.3 Total Yards Per Game: 337.5

337.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 379.8

Old Dominion (+6000)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 22.3

22.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.8

25.8 Total Yards Per Game: 332.5

332.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 371.3

UL Monroe (+10000)

Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 14.7

14.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.7

24.7 Total Yards Per Game: 301.7

301.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.7

Arkansas State (+10000)

Record: 2-2

2-2 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 19.5

19.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.5

38.5 Total Yards Per Game: 337.0

337.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.8

Recent Sun Belt Results

Date Venue Georgia State 30 Coastal Carolina 17 September 21 Brooks Stadium Troy 27 Western Kentucky 24 September 23 Veterans Memorial Stadium Marshall 24 Virginia Tech 17 September 23 Joan C. Edwards Stadium Georgia Southern 40 Ball State 3 September 23 Scheumann Stadium Old Dominion 10 Texas A&M-Commerce 9 September 23 Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Central Michigan 34 South Alabama 30 September 23 Hancock Whitney Stadium Arkansas State 44 Southern Miss 37 September 23 Centennial Bank Stadium View Full Table

Upcoming Sun Belt Games