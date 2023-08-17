2023 Odds to Win Pac-12 Football Championship
Looking to bet on the winner of the Pac-12 in 2023? Washington (+200) and Oregon (+200) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.
2023 Pac-12 Championship Odds
Washington (+200)
- Record: 5-0
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 46.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 569.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 365.0
Oregon (+200)
- Record: 5-0
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 51.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 557.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 255.6
Oregon State (+200)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 38.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 449.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324.2
USC (+300)
- Record: 6-0
- Conference Record: 4-0
- Points Per Game: 51.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 523.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 421.3
Utah (+1500)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 19.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 297.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 282.6
UCLA (+1800)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 30.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 12.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 458.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 254.2
Washington State (+3000)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 40.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 470.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 400.2
Colorado (+20000)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 1-3
- Points Per Game: 33.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 415.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 465.5
Arizona (+20000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 29.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 441.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.3
Arizona State (+50000)
- Record: 1-5
- Conference Record: 0-3
- Points Per Game: 18.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 28.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 342.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 339.3
Stanford (+75000)
- Record: 1-4
- Conference Record: 1-3
- Points Per Game: 19.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 343.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 445.2
Recent Pac-12 Results
Date
Venue
|UCLA 25 Washington State 17
|October 7
|Rose Bowl
|Colorado 27 Arizona State 24
|October 7
|Sun Devil Stadium
|Oregon State 52 Cal 40
|October 7
|California Memorial Stadium
|USC 43 Arizona 41
|October 7
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Upcoming Pac-12 Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Stanford Cardinal at Colorado Buffaloes
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13
|Colorado (-13.5)
|California Golden Bears at Utah Utes
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Utah (-10.5)
|Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Washington (-3.5)
|Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Washington State (-7.5)
|USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Notre Dame (-2.5)
|UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Oregon State (-3.5)