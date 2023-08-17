2023 Odds to Win Pac-12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:48 AM

Looking to bet on the winner of the Pac-12 in 2023? Washington (+200) and Oregon (+200) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.

2023 Pac-12 Championship Odds

Washington (+200)

Record: 5-0

5-0 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 46.0

46.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4

18.4 Total Yards Per Game: 569.4

569.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 365.0

Oregon (+200)

Record: 5-0

5-0 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 51.6

51.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8

11.8 Total Yards Per Game: 557.8

557.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 255.6

Oregon State (+200)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 38.5

38.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.7

19.7 Total Yards Per Game: 449.2

449.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324.2

USC (+300)

Record: 6-0

6-0 Conference Record: 4-0

4-0 Points Per Game: 51.8

51.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.0

27.0 Total Yards Per Game: 523.3

523.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 421.3

Utah (+1500)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 19.2

19.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8

11.8 Total Yards Per Game: 297.6

297.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 282.6

UCLA (+1800)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 30.6

30.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 12.2

12.2 Total Yards Per Game: 458.8

458.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 254.2

Washington State (+3000)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 40.0

40.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.4

25.4 Total Yards Per Game: 470.0

470.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 400.2

Colorado (+20000)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 1-3

1-3 Points Per Game: 33.0

33.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.2

34.2 Total Yards Per Game: 415.8

415.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 465.5

Arizona (+20000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 29.8

29.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0

23.0 Total Yards Per Game: 441.7

441.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.3

Arizona State (+50000)

Record: 1-5

1-5 Conference Record: 0-3

0-3 Points Per Game: 18.7

18.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.3

28.3 Total Yards Per Game: 342.2

342.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 339.3

Stanford (+75000)

Record: 1-4

1-4 Conference Record: 1-3

1-3 Points Per Game: 19.2

19.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.6

34.6 Total Yards Per Game: 343.6

343.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 445.2

Recent Pac-12 Results

Date Venue UCLA 25 Washington State 17 October 7 Rose Bowl Colorado 27 Arizona State 24 October 7 Sun Devil Stadium Oregon State 52 Cal 40 October 7 California Memorial Stadium USC 43 Arizona 41 October 7 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Upcoming Pac-12 Games