NCAAF

2023 Odds to Win Pac-12 Football Championship

Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win Pac-12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:48 AM

Looking to bet on the winner of the Pac-12 in 2023? Washington (+200) and Oregon (+200) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep reading.

2023 Pac-12 Championship Odds

Washington (+200)

  • Record: 5-0
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 46.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 569.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 365.0

Oregon (+200)

  • Record: 5-0
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 51.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 557.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 255.6

Oregon State (+200)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 38.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 449.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 324.2

USC (+300)

  • Record: 6-0
  • Conference Record: 4-0
  • Points Per Game: 51.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 523.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 421.3

Utah (+1500)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 19.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 11.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 297.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 282.6

UCLA (+1800)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 30.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 12.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 458.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 254.2

Washington State (+3000)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 40.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 470.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 400.2

Colorado (+20000)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 1-3
  • Points Per Game: 33.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 415.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 465.5

Arizona (+20000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 29.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 441.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 349.3

Arizona State (+50000)

  • Record: 1-5
  • Conference Record: 0-3
  • Points Per Game: 18.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 28.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 342.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 339.3

Stanford (+75000)

  • Record: 1-4
  • Conference Record: 1-3
  • Points Per Game: 19.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 343.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 445.2

Bet on the Pac-12 championship on FanDuel today!

Recent Pac-12 Results

Date
Venue
UCLA 25 Washington State 17October 7Rose Bowl
Colorado 27 Arizona State 24October 7Sun Devil Stadium
Oregon State 52 Cal 40October 7California Memorial Stadium
USC 43 Arizona 41October 7Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Upcoming Pac-12 Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Stanford Cardinal at Colorado Buffaloes10:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13Colorado (-13.5)
California Golden Bears at Utah Utes 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Utah (-10.5)
Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Washington (-3.5)
Arizona Wildcats at Washington State Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Washington State (-7.5)
USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Notre Dame (-2.5)
UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Oregon State (-3.5)