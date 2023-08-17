2023 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship
The Air Force Falcons (+140) and Boise State Broncos (+275) are the favorites to win the MWC in 2023, according to FanDuel. Before you wager one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders, let's break down the odds.
2023 MWC Championship Odds
Air Force (+140)
- Record: 5-0
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 37.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 12.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 411.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 223.8
Boise State (+275)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 29.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 432.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 432.8
Wyoming (+500)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 26.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 24.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 325.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.8
Fresno State (+600)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 33.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 408.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 289.8
UNLV (+1200)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 36.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 26.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 397.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.2
Utah State (+3000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 38.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 32.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 462.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 406.8
Colorado State (+5000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 31.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 36.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 428.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 478.4
San Jose State (+6000)
- Record: 1-5
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 28.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 366.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.3
San Diego State (+10000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 19.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 324.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 437.8
Hawaii (+10000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 22.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 337.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.0
Nevada (+20000)
- Record: 0-5
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 15.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 38.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 292.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 511.2
New Mexico (+25000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 28.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 31.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 391.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.2
Recent MWC Results
Date
Venue
|Boise State 35 San Jose State 27
|October 7
|Albertsons Stadium
|Utah State 44 Colorado State 24
|October 7
|Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
|Wyoming 24 Fresno State 19
|October 7
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Upcoming MWC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13
|Fresno State (-5.5)
|UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|UNLV (-8.5)
|San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|San Jose State (-7)
|Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Air Force (-11.5)
|Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
|9:45 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Boise State (-8.5)
|San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|11:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|San Diego State (-6)