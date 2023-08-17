2023 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:51 AM

The Air Force Falcons (+140) and Boise State Broncos (+275) are the favorites to win the MWC in 2023, according to FanDuel. Before you wager one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders, let's break down the odds.

2023 MWC Championship Odds

Air Force (+140)

Record: 5-0

5-0 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 37.6

37.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 12.2

12.2 Total Yards Per Game: 411.8

411.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 223.8

Boise State (+275)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 29.7

29.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8

30.8 Total Yards Per Game: 432.3

432.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 432.8

Wyoming (+500)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 26.2

26.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.2

24.2 Total Yards Per Game: 325.3

325.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.8

Fresno State (+600)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 33.5

33.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.2

18.2 Total Yards Per Game: 408.0

408.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 289.8

UNLV (+1200)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 36.0

36.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.8

26.8 Total Yards Per Game: 397.4

397.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.2

Utah State (+3000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 38.2

38.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.2

32.2 Total Yards Per Game: 462.8

462.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 406.8

Colorado State (+5000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 31.0

31.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.0

36.0 Total Yards Per Game: 428.0

428.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 478.4

San Jose State (+6000)

Record: 1-5

1-5 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 28.0

28.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7

33.7 Total Yards Per Game: 366.3

366.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.3

San Diego State (+10000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 19.3

19.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8

30.8 Total Yards Per Game: 324.8

324.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 437.8

Hawaii (+10000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 22.2

22.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.7

34.7 Total Yards Per Game: 337.2

337.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.0

Nevada (+20000)

Record: 0-5

0-5 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 15.4

15.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 38.4

38.4 Total Yards Per Game: 292.4

292.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 511.2

New Mexico (+25000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 28.6

28.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.0

31.0 Total Yards Per Game: 391.0

391.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.2

Recent MWC Results

Date Venue Boise State 35 San Jose State 27 October 7 Albertsons Stadium Utah State 44 Colorado State 24 October 7 Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Wyoming 24 Fresno State 19 October 7 Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Upcoming MWC Games