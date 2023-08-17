FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win MWC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:51 AM

The Air Force Falcons (+140) and Boise State Broncos (+275) are the favorites to win the MWC in 2023, according to FanDuel. Before you wager one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders, let's break down the odds.

2023 MWC Championship Odds

Air Force (+140)

  • Record: 5-0
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 37.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 12.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 411.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 223.8

Boise State (+275)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 29.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 432.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 432.8

Wyoming (+500)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 26.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 24.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 325.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.8

Fresno State (+600)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 33.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 408.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 289.8

UNLV (+1200)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 36.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 397.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.2

Utah State (+3000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 38.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 32.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 462.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 406.8

Colorado State (+5000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 31.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 36.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 428.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 478.4

San Jose State (+6000)

  • Record: 1-5
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 28.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 33.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 366.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.3

San Diego State (+10000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 19.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 30.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 324.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 437.8

Hawaii (+10000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 22.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 337.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 381.0

Nevada (+20000)

  • Record: 0-5
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 15.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 38.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 292.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 511.2

New Mexico (+25000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 28.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 31.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 391.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 403.2

Recent MWC Results

Date
Venue
Boise State 35 San Jose State 27October 7Albertsons Stadium
Utah State 44 Colorado State 24October 7Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Wyoming 24 Fresno State 19October 7Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Upcoming MWC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13Fresno State (-5.5)
UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14UNLV (-8.5)
San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14San Jose State (-7)
Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Air Force (-11.5)
Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams 9:45 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Boise State (-8.5)
San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors11:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14San Diego State (-6)