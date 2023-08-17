2023 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:48 AM

To clinch the ACC this season, the Florida State Seminoles (-175) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (+500) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2023 ACC Championship Odds

Florida State (-175)

Record: 5-0

5-0 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 42.4

42.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.4

21.4 Total Yards Per Game: 430.2

430.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.4

North Carolina (+500)

Record: 5-0

5-0 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 36.6

36.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0

19.0 Total Yards Per Game: 500.0

500.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.6

Louisville (+600)

Record: 6-0

6-0 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 36.3

36.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.7

17.7 Total Yards Per Game: 467.3

467.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 322.8

Miami (FL) (+1400)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 39.0

39.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 14.6

14.6 Total Yards Per Game: 505.8

505.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 268.4

Duke (+1400)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 32.6

32.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 11.2

11.2 Total Yards Per Game: 404.2

404.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 297.2

Clemson (+2000)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 2-2

2-2 Points Per Game: 32.2

32.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.3

19.3 Total Yards Per Game: 437.3

437.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 262.7

NC State (+8000)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 29.2

29.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Total Yards Per Game: 354.5

354.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.2

Syracuse (+15000)

Record: 4-2

4-2 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 33.0

33.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0

19.0 Total Yards Per Game: 423.0

423.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.0

Virginia Tech (+20000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7

26.7 Total Yards Per Game: 342.8

342.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.8

Pittsburgh (+25000)

Record: 1-4

1-4 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 23.4

23.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0

26.0 Total Yards Per Game: 308.2

308.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 301.6

Georgia Tech (+25000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 30.8

30.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.0

29.0 Total Yards Per Game: 431.2

431.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 432.0

Wake Forest (+25000)

Record: 3-2

3-2 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 25.6

25.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.6

21.6 Total Yards Per Game: 389.0

389.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.4

Virginia (+50000)

Record: 1-5

1-5 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 22.3

22.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.8

31.8 Total Yards Per Game: 348.8

348.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 379.8

Recent ACC Results

