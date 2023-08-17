2023 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:48 AM
To clinch the ACC this season, the Florida State Seminoles (-175) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (+500) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds.
2023 ACC Championship Odds
Florida State (-175)
- Record: 5-0
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 42.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 430.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.4
North Carolina (+500)
- Record: 5-0
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 36.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 500.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.6
Louisville (+600)
- Record: 6-0
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 36.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 17.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 467.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 322.8
Miami (FL) (+1400)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 39.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 14.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 505.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 268.4
Duke (+1400)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 32.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 11.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 404.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 297.2
Clemson (+2000)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 2-2
- Points Per Game: 32.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 437.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 262.7
NC State (+8000)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 29.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 354.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.2
Syracuse (+15000)
- Record: 4-2
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 33.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 423.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.0
Virginia Tech (+20000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 23.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 342.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.8
Pittsburgh (+25000)
- Record: 1-4
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 23.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 308.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 301.6
Georgia Tech (+25000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 30.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 431.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 432.0
Wake Forest (+25000)
- Record: 3-2
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 25.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 389.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.4
Virginia (+50000)
- Record: 1-5
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 22.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 31.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 348.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 379.8
Recent ACC Results
Date
Venue
|Virginia 27 William & Mary 13
|October 7
|Scott Stadium
|Boston College 27 Army 24
|October 7
|Michie Stadium
|NC State 48 Marshall 41
|October 7
|Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
|Clemson 17 Wake Forest 12
|October 7
|Memorial Stadium
|North Carolina 40 Syracuse 7
|October 7
|Kenan Memorial Stadium
|Florida State 39 Virginia Tech 17
|October 7
|Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
|Louisville 33 Notre Dame 20
|October 7
|L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Upcoming ACC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Florida State (-18.5)
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Louisville (-7.5)
|Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|North Carolina (-3)
|NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Duke (-3)