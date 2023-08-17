FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win ACC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:48 AM

To clinch the ACC this season, the Florida State Seminoles (-175) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (+500) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2023 ACC Championship Odds

Florida State (-175)

  • Record: 5-0
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 42.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 430.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 383.4

North Carolina (+500)

  • Record: 5-0
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 36.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 500.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 334.6

Louisville (+600)

  • Record: 6-0
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 36.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 17.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 467.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 322.8

Miami (FL) (+1400)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 39.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 14.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 505.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 268.4

Duke (+1400)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 32.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 11.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 404.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 297.2

Clemson (+2000)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 2-2
  • Points Per Game: 32.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 437.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 262.7

NC State (+8000)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 29.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 354.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.2

Syracuse (+15000)

  • Record: 4-2
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 33.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 423.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 355.0

Virginia Tech (+20000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 23.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 342.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 354.8

Pittsburgh (+25000)

  • Record: 1-4
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 23.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 26.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 308.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 301.6

Georgia Tech (+25000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 30.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 431.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 432.0

Wake Forest (+25000)

  • Record: 3-2
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 25.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 389.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 338.4

Virginia (+50000)

  • Record: 1-5
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 22.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 31.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 348.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 379.8

Recent ACC Results

Date
Venue
Virginia 27 William & Mary 13October 7Scott Stadium
Boston College 27 Army 24October 7Michie Stadium
NC State 48 Marshall 41October 7Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Clemson 17 Wake Forest 12October 7Memorial Stadium
North Carolina 40 Syracuse 7October 7Kenan Memorial Stadium
Florida State 39 Virginia Tech 17October 7Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Louisville 33 Notre Dame 20October 7L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
View Full Table

Upcoming ACC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Syracuse Orange at Florida State Seminoles12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Florida State (-18.5)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Virginia Tech (-1.5)
Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Louisville (-7.5)
Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14North Carolina (-3)
NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Duke (-3)