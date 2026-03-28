Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 28

No. 2 Arizona and No. 8 Purdue match up at 8:49 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Saturday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Here are the betting odds to dissect prior to Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (60.55% win probability)

Illinois (60.55% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-6.5)

Illinois (-6.5) Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET Date: March 28

March 28 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Illinois vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats

No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (69.20% win probability)

Arizona (69.20% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-5.5)

Arizona (-5.5) Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET Date: March 29

March 29 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Arizona vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

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