FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 28

No. 2 Arizona and No. 8 Purdue match up at 8:49 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Saturday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Here are the betting odds to dissect prior to Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois vs. Iowa

Bet on Illinois vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona vs. Purdue

Bet on Arizona vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup