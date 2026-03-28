Arizona vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (35-2) and No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers (30-8) will both try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup begins at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Game time: 8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Arizona vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (69.2%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Arizona-Purdue spread (Arizona -5.5) or over/under (153.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

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Arizona vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered 23 times in 37 games with a spread this season.

Purdue has put together a 17-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Purdue covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (100%).

The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they have in road games (5-5-0).

The Boilermakers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .294 (5-12-0). Away, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Arizona vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 27 games this year and has walked away with the win 25 times (92.6%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 20-1 when favored by -255 or better by bookmakers this year.

Purdue has a 3-1 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

The Boilermakers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona was the 16th-best squad in the nation in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points conceded (73.3) last season.

On the boards, Arizona was 14th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.4 per game) last year. It was 38th in rebounds conceded (28.6 per game).

Arizona was 32nd in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) last season.

At 11.2 turnovers committed per game and 10.9 turnovers forced last season, Arizona was 186th and 215th in college basketball, respectively.

Offensively, Purdue averaged 77.3 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 70.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (126th-ranked).

Purdue pulled down 29.9 rebounds per game (300th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Purdue ranked 42nd in college basketball with 15.9 dimes per contest.

Purdue averaged 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

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