Arizona vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (35-2) and No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers (30-8) will both try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup begins at 8:49 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Game time: 8:49 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Arizona vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Arizona win (69.2%)
Before you bet on Saturday's Arizona-Purdue spread (Arizona -5.5) or over/under (153.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.
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Arizona vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Arizona has covered 23 times in 37 games with a spread this season.
- Purdue has put together a 17-20-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Arizona covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Purdue covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (100%).
- The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they have in road games (5-5-0).
- The Boilermakers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .294 (5-12-0). Away, it is .545 (6-5-0).
Arizona vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 27 games this year and has walked away with the win 25 times (92.6%) in those games.
- The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 20-1 when favored by -255 or better by bookmakers this year.
- Purdue has a 3-1 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
- The Boilermakers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.
- Arizona has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Arizona vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison
- Arizona was the 16th-best squad in the nation in points scored (82.5 per game) and 219th in points conceded (73.3) last season.
- On the boards, Arizona was 14th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.4 per game) last year. It was 38th in rebounds conceded (28.6 per game).
- Arizona was 32nd in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) last season.
- At 11.2 turnovers committed per game and 10.9 turnovers forced last season, Arizona was 186th and 215th in college basketball, respectively.
- Offensively, Purdue averaged 77.3 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 70.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (126th-ranked).
- Purdue pulled down 29.9 rebounds per game (300th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).
- Purdue ranked 42nd in college basketball with 15.9 dimes per contest.
- Purdue averaged 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).
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