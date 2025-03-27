Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 27

A matchup between No. 3 Florida and No. 11 Maryland at 7:39 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Thursday's slate, which includes four games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each contest, continue reading.

Before today's March Madness action, here's an in-depth dive into the odds.

Alabama vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (59.60% win probability)

Alabama (59.60% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-5.5)

Alabama (-5.5) Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

7:09 p.m. ET Date: March 27

March 27 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Alabama vs. BYU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida vs. Maryland

Matchup: No. 11 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 3 Florida Gators

No. 11 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 3 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (61.60% win probability)

Florida (61.60% win probability) Spread: Florida (-6.5)

Florida (-6.5) Time: 7:39 p.m. ET

7:39 p.m. ET Date: March 27

March 27 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Florida vs. Maryland with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 21 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils

No. 21 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (71.88% win probability)

Duke (71.88% win probability) Spread: Duke (-9.5)

Duke (-9.5) Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

9:39 p.m. ET Date: March 28

March 28 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Duke vs. Arizona with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (73.91% win probability)

Texas Tech (73.91% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-5.5)

Texas Tech (-5.5) Time: 10:09 p.m. ET

10:09 p.m. ET Date: March 28

March 28 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Texas Tech vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!