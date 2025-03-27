NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 27
A matchup between No. 3 Florida and No. 11 Maryland at 7:39 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Thursday's slate, which includes four games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each contest, continue reading.
Before today's March Madness action, here's an in-depth dive into the odds.
Alabama vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 17 BYU Cougars vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (59.60% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-5.5)
- Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
- Date: March 27
- TV Channel: CBS
Florida vs. Maryland
- Matchup: No. 11 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 3 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (61.60% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-6.5)
- Time: 7:39 p.m. ET
- Date: March 27
- TV Channel: TBS
Duke vs. Arizona
- Matchup: No. 21 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (71.88% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-9.5)
- Time: 9:39 p.m. ET
- Date: March 28
- TV Channel: CBS
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (73.91% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-5.5)
- Time: 10:09 p.m. ET
- Date: March 28
- TV Channel: TBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
