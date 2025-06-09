NHL
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Edmonton Oilers.
Panthers vs Oilers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-138)
|Oilers (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Panthers win (52.6%)
Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Panthers. The Oilers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.
Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Oilers matchup on June 9 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +115 underdog on the road.