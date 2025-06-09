FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Data Skrive

Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Oilers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
  • Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Oilers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-138)Oilers (+115)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (52.6%)

Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Panthers. The Oilers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +172.

Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers versus Oilers matchup on June 9 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +115 underdog on the road.

