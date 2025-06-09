Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (37-28) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-25)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | CHC: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | CHC: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 6-2, 2.96 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 5-3, 3.01 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (6-2) for the Phillies and Matthew Boyd (5-3) for the Cubs. When Wheeler starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs have a 4-8-0 ATS record in Boyd's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for three Boyd starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.6%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cubs, Philadelphia is the favorite at -152, and Chicago is +128 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cubs are +136 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -164.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Cubs on June 9, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 31, or 60.8%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 25-7 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 62 opportunities.

The Phillies are 30-32-0 against the spread in their 62 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-12).

Chicago is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 63 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-25-3).

The Cubs have covered 52.4% of their games this season, going 33-30-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 60 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .550.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit seven homers this season while driving in 30 runs. He's batting .300 this season and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos is batting .282 with a .420 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 53 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .338.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .389 on-base percentage to lead the Cubs. He's batting .278 while slugging .510.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 36th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads his team with 71 hits and has a club-leading .559 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .264.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

