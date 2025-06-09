Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (34-30) vs. Cincinnati Reds (33-33)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSOH

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-164) | CIN: (+138)

CLE: (-164) | CIN: (+138) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 3-6, 4.02 ERA vs Wade Miley (Reds) - 0-0, 18.00 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Luis Ortiz (3-6, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Wade Miley. When Ortiz starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Ortiz's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season Miley and his team went 1-1-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Miley's team went 1-1 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50.8%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Reds, Cleveland is the favorite at -164, and Cincinnati is +138 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Reds are -150 to cover, and the Guardians are +125.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Reds contest on June 9, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (63.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has been a -164 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every time.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 62 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 30-32-0 against the spread in their 62 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-18).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cincinnati has a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

In the 63 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-35-2).

The Reds have a 34-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 78 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .556. He's batting .333.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan is hitting .314 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualified, he ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Kwan has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana has 53 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.355/.385.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 39 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 63 hits, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .253 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 62nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .381 OBP and .419 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks.

Jose Trevino has 14 doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .304.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

