Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 13

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Friday, there are 10 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Michigan vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (74.74% win probability)

Michigan (74.74% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-12.5)

Michigan (-12.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: March 13

March 13 TV Channel: BTN

Florida vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 4 Florida Gators

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 4 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (75.16% win probability)

Florida (75.16% win probability) Spread: Florida (-10.5)

Florida (-10.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: March 13

March 13 TV Channel: ESPN

Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (71.21% win probability)

Illinois (71.21% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-8.5)

Illinois (-8.5) Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Date: March 13

March 13 TV Channel: BTN

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner: Tennessee (50.52% win probability)

Tennessee (50.52% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-0.5)

Tennessee (-0.5) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: March 13

March 13 TV Channel: ESPN

St. John's vs. Seton Hall

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 13 St. John's Red Storm

Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 13 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (67.89% win probability)

St. John's (67.89% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-7.5)

St. John's (-7.5) Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Date: March 13

March 13 TV Channel: FOX

Arizona vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats

No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (60.20% win probability)

Arizona (60.20% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-3.5)

Arizona (-3.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 13

March 13 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Virginia vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers

Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers Projected Winner: Virginia (62.60% win probability)

Virginia (62.60% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-4.5)

Virginia (-4.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 13

March 13 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

