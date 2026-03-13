FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 13

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Friday, there are 10 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need.

Michigan vs. Ohio State

Florida vs. Kentucky

Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

St. John's vs. Seton Hall

Arizona vs. Iowa State

  • Matchup: No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Arizona (60.20% win probability)
  • Spread: Arizona (-3.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Virginia vs. Miami (FL)

  • Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers
  • Projected Winner: Virginia (62.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Virginia (-4.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

