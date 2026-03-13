Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 13
Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Friday, there are 10 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Iowa State at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need.
Michigan vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (74.74% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-12.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: March 13
- TV Channel: BTN
Florida vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 4 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (75.16% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-10.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: March 13
- TV Channel: ESPN
Illinois vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (71.21% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-8.5)
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 13
- TV Channel: BTN
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (50.52% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-0.5)
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 13
- TV Channel: ESPN
St. John's vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 13 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (67.89% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-7.5)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 13
- TV Channel: FOX
Arizona vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (60.20% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-3.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: March 13
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Virginia vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Winner: Virginia (62.60% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-4.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: March 13
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
