Dayton vs Saint Bonaventure College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 4 seed Dayton Flyers (21-10, 12-6 A-10) face off against the No. 13 seed Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-16, 4-14 A-10) in the A-10 tournament Friday at PPG Paints Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Dayton win (67%)

Dayton is a 6.5-point favorite against Saint Bonaventure on Friday and the over/under has been set at 140.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Dayton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

Saint Bonaventure has covered 12 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Saint Bonaventure covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Dayton covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (33.3%).

The Flyers own a better record against the spread at home (8-9-0) than they do on the road (4-7-0).

Against the spread, the Bonnies have had better results away (6-5-0) than at home (3-12-0).

Dayton is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Saint Bonaventure's A-10 record against the spread is 8-12-0.

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Moneyline Betting Stats

Dayton has been victorious in 15, or 75%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Flyers have come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -280 or shorter on the moneyline.

Saint Bonaventure has gone 4-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Bonnies have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer in five chances.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dayton has a 73.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure Head-to-Head Comparison

Dayton's +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 75.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Javon Bennett paces Dayton, recording 15.9 points per game (224th in the nation).

Saint Bonaventure's +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.7 per contest (208th in college basketball).

Frank Mitchell's team-leading 16.3 points per game rank him 197th in the nation.

The Flyers average 30.1 rebounds per game (281st in college basketball) compared to the 31.1 of their opponents.

Amael L'Etang's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Flyers and rank 325th in college basketball action.

The Bonnies win the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. They record 32.2 rebounds per game, 164th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.9.

Mitchell averages 10.3 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) to lead the Bonnies.

Dayton ranks 160th in college basketball with 98.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 95th in college basketball defensively with 92.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bonnies' 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 132nd in college basketball, and the 96.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 220th in college basketball.

