Oilers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the St. Louis Blues.

Oilers vs Blues Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (32-26-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-29-10)

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-154) Blues (+128) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (60.5%)

Oilers vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -192 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Blues Over/Under

Oilers versus Blues on March 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oilers vs Blues Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +128 underdog despite being at home.

