NHL

Oilers vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers face the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Blues Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (32-26-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-29-10)
  • Date: Friday, March 13, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-154)Blues (+128)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (60.5%)

Oilers vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -192 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +152.

Oilers vs Blues Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Blues on March 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oilers vs Blues Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +128 underdog despite being at home.

