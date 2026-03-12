Michigan vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (29-2, 19-1 Big Ten) and the No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) square off in the Big Ten tournament Friday at United Center, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Michigan vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan win (74.7%)

Before making a wager on Friday's Michigan-Ohio State spread (Michigan -12.5) or over/under (153.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ohio State has compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 42.1% of the time. That's less often than Ohio State covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (100%).

The Wolverines sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they do on the road (4-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Buckeyes have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

Michigan is 8-12-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Ohio State has 12 wins against the spread in 21 Big Ten games this year.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in 27, or 93.1%, of the 29 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious 17 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -847 or better on the moneyline.

Ohio State has compiled a 3-9 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +550 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 89.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

At 78 points scored per game and 71.5 points conceded last year, Michigan was 75th in college basketball on offense and 160th defensively.

Michigan grabbed 35 rebounds per game and gave up 30.2 boards last year, ranking 34th and 114th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in college basketball in assists with 15.8 per game.

Michigan was the 14th-worst team in college basketball in turnovers per game (13.6) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last season.

With 78.8 points per game on offense, Ohio State ranked 58th in the country last season. At the other end, it allowed 73.5 points per contest, which ranked 225th in college basketball.

Ohio State averaged 30.2 rebounds per game (287th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 30.7 rebounds per contest (147th-ranked).

Ohio State ranked 214th in college basketball with 13.1 assists per game.

Ohio State committed 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

