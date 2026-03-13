Illinois vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 4 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (23-9, 14-6 Big Ten) will try to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Friday as they square off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (71.2%)

Illinois is an 8.5-point favorite over Wisconsin on Friday and the total has been set at 155.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered 18 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois (12-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (60%) than Wisconsin (3-0) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (100%).

When playing at home, the Fighting Illini have a worse record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

This year, the Badgers are 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Illinois has beaten the spread 11 times in 20 conference games.

Wisconsin has 13 wins against the spread in 21 Big Ten games this year.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (81%) in those contests.

This season, the Fighting Illini have come away with a win 14 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -315 or shorter on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has won 44.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-5).

The Badgers have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer and won them all.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Illinois has a 75.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois' +469 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.3 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (56th in college basketball).

Keaton Wagler's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 98th in the country.

Wisconsin outscores opponents by 7.5 points per game (posting 83.3 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and allowing 75.8 per contest, 234th in college basketball) and has a +241 scoring differential.

Nicholas Boyd is 29th in the nation with a team-high 20.2 points per game.

The 37.6 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini average rank sixth in college basketball, and are 9.7 more than the 27.9 their opponents grab per contest.

David Mirkovic leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball play).

The Badgers grab 32.1 rebounds per game (174th in college basketball), compared to the 31.6 of their opponents.

Nolan Winter is 47th in the country with 8.6 rebounds per game, leading the Badgers.

Illinois averages 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in college basketball), and gives up 89.7 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

The Badgers average 106.9 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while giving up 97.2 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball).

