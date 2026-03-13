St. John's vs Seton Hall College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 1 seed St. John's Red Storm (26-6, 18-2 Big East) will take the court in the Big East tournament against the No. 4 seed Seton Hall Pirates (21-11, 10-10 Big East), Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET live on FOX.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (67.9%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's St. John's-Seton Hall spread (St. John's -7.5) or total (132.5 points).

St. John's vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Seton Hall has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Seton Hall is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 11-10 ATS record St. John's puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Red Storm have a worse record against the spread in home games (8-9-0) than they do in road games (7-3-0).

Against the spread, the Pirates have had better results away (9-2-0) than at home (6-11-0).

St. John's has 13 wins against the spread in 21 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big East action, Seton Hall is 12-9-0 this season.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 24, or 88.9%, of the 27 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Red Storm have been victorious 19 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -295 or shorter on the moneyline.

Seton Hall has won 30% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-7).

The Pirates have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 74.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game (scoring 82 per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 70.6 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and has a +364 scoring differential overall.

St. John's leading scorer, Zuby Ejiofor, ranks 207th in the nation averaging 16.2 points per game.

Seton Hall has a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. It is putting up 70.4 points per game, 295th in college basketball, and is allowing 64.9 per outing to rank 12th in college basketball.

Adam Clark's team-leading 12.5 points per game rank him 623rd in the country.

The Red Storm average 35.1 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Ejiofor averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 132nd in college basketball) to lead the Red Storm.

The Pirates record 32.9 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Stephon Payne III averages 6.7 rebounds per game (197th in college basketball) to lead the Pirates.

St. John's ranks 102nd in college basketball with 100.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in college basketball defensively with 86.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Pirates record 93.2 points per 100 possessions (285th in college basketball), while conceding 86 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball).

