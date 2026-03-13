Tennessee vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Tennessee Volunteers (22-10, 11-7 SEC) and the No. 4 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (24-7, 11-7 SEC) play in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (50.5%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Tennessee-Vanderbilt spread (Tennessee -0.5) or total (148.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Tennessee (12-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 0.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Vanderbilt (2-2) does as a 0.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Volunteers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in 10 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Commodores have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and away (6-6-0).

Tennessee has covered the spread nine times in 19 conference games.

Vanderbilt has beaten the spread eight times in 18 SEC games.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has come away with 15 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Volunteers have a mark of 15-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or better on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has a 2-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Commodores have a record of 2-3 (40%).

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +340 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (60th in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 98th in the country.

Vanderbilt outscores opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 86.9 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and allowing 75.1 per contest, 219th in college basketball) and has a +366 scoring differential.

Tyler leads Vanderbilt, putting up 19.2 points per game (51st in college basketball).

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 13.6 boards on average. They record 39.6 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26 per outing.

Nate Ament averages 6.5 rebounds per game (ranking 220th in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The Commodores prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They are recording 32.7 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.9.

Devin is 166th in college basketball with 6.9 rebounds per game, leading the Commodores.

Tennessee's 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 97th in college basketball, and the 87.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 35th in college basketball.

The Commodores rank 15th in college basketball with 108.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 135th defensively with 93.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!