Florida vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators (25-6, 16-2 SEC) and the No. 9 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-12, 10-8 SEC) square off in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Florida vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (75.2%)

Before you bet on Friday's Florida-Kentucky spread (Florida -10.5) or over/under (159.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 19-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has put together a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Florida covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (41.2%).

The Gators sport a worse record against the spread at home (7-8-0) than they do in road games (9-1-0).

The Wildcats have the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (9-9-0 record) and away (5-5-0) this season.

Florida has 14 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Kentucky is 10-10-0 against the spread in SEC play this year.

Florida vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 21 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Gators have been victorious 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -581 or shorter on the moneyline.

Kentucky has compiled a 2-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 85.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball (84.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

Last season, Florida was second-best in college basketball in rebounds (39 per game) and 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4).

Florida was 61st in college basketball in assists (15.4 per game) last season.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last year and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in college basketball.

Kentucky was led by its offense last season, as it ranked seventh-best in college basketball by averaging 84.4 points per game. It ranked 315th in college basketball in points allowed (77.2 per contest).

With 34.1 boards per game, Kentucky ranked 63rd in the country. It allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 239th in college basketball.

Kentucky was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it delivered 16.9 per game (17th-best in college basketball).

With 10.4 turnovers per game, Kentucky ranked 108th in the country. It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

