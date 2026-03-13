Prairie View A&M vs Alabama A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M Panthers (16-17, 9-9 SWAC) square off against the No. 5 seed Alabama A&M Bulldogs (18-14, 10-8 SWAC) in the SWAC tournament Friday at Gateway Center Arena, starting at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Prairie View A&M win (51.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Prairie View A&M (-1.5) versus Alabama A&M on Friday. The total has been set at 143.5 points for this game.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Prairie View A&M is 19-10-0 ATS this season.

Alabama A&M has put together a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Prairie View A&M is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 8-9 ATS record Alabama A&M puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

When playing at home, the Panthers have a worse record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (11-5-0).

The Bulldogs have performed better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than away (4-8-0) this season.

Prairie View A&M has 13 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Alabama A&M has 10 wins against the spread in 19 SWAC games this year.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Prairie View A&M has come away with seven wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Panthers have come away with a win seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama A&M has been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. Alabama A&M has gone 6-10 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Bulldogs have a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Prairie View A&M has a 54.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Prairie View A&M is outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (99th in college basketball) and allows 77 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

Dontae Horne's 20.2 points per game lead Prairie View A&M and are 29th in the country.

Alabama A&M scores 72.6 points per game (265th in college basketball) and allows 72.5 (138th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

Koron Davis is ranked 288th in the country with a team-high 15.2 points per game.

The Panthers record 31.1 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) while allowing 34.9 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.8 boards per game.

Cory Wells averages 7.1 rebounds per game (ranking 147th in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

The Bulldogs rank 230th in college basketball at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.1 their opponents average.

P.J. Eason's seven rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 155th in the nation.

Prairie View A&M ranks 230th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 113th in college basketball, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs' 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 215th in college basketball, and the 96 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 206th in college basketball.

