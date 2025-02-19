Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 19

There are four games on Wednesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 15 Missouri squaring off against No. 4 Alabama (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (76.83% win probability)

Kentucky (76.83% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)

Kentucky (-5.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 20

February 20 TV Channel: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Missouri Tigers Projected Winner: Missouri (61.58% win probability)

Missouri (61.58% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-1.5)

Missouri (-1.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 20

February 20 TV Channel: SEC Network

DePaul vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 10 St. John's Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons

No. 10 St. John's Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons Projected Winner: St. John's (82.44% win probability)

St. John's (82.44% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-12.5)

St. John's (-12.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 20

February 20 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Auburn vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (86.84% win probability)

Auburn (86.84% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-16.5)

Auburn (-16.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 20

February 20 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

