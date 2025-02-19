FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 19

Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 19

There are four games on Wednesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 15 Missouri squaring off against No. 4 Alabama (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

To gain an edge prior to today's college basketball, check out our betting preview below.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Kentucky (76.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Missouri vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Missouri Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Missouri (61.58% win probability)
  • Spread: Missouri (-1.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

DePaul vs. St. John's

  • Matchup: No. 10 St. John's Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons
  • Projected Winner: St. John's (82.44% win probability)
  • Spread: St. John's (-12.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 20
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Auburn vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Auburn (86.84% win probability)
  • Spread: Auburn (-16.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

