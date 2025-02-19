Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 19
There are four games on Wednesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 15 Missouri squaring off against No. 4 Alabama (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.
To gain an edge prior to today's college basketball, check out our betting preview below.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (76.83% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Missouri vs. Alabama
- Matchup: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Missouri Tigers
- Projected Winner: Missouri (61.58% win probability)
- Spread: Missouri (-1.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Missouri vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.
DePaul vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 10 St. John's Red Storm at DePaul Blue Demons
- Projected Winner: St. John's (82.44% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-12.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on DePaul vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Auburn vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (86.84% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-16.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Auburn vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!