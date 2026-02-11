Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 11
Northwestern and No. 2 Michigan face off at 8:30 p.m. ET, which is one of five games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.
There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.
Georgia vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 14 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Florida (63.79% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-9.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 20 Clemson Tigers
- Projected Winner: Clemson (79.26% win probability)
- Spread: Clemson (-8.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Butler vs. UConn
- Matchup: No. 6 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: UConn (79.30% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-11.5)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- TV Channel: TNT
Texas Tech vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (85.63% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-14.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Northwestern vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Michigan (79.88% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-15.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- TV Channel: BTN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
