FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 11

Northwestern and No. 2 Michigan face off at 8:30 p.m. ET, which is one of five games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.

Georgia vs. Florida

Bet on Georgia vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

Bet on Clemson vs. Virginia Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Butler vs. UConn

Bet on Butler vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado

Bet on Texas Tech vs. Colorado with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Northwestern vs. Michigan

Bet on Northwestern vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup