Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 11

Northwestern and No. 2 Michigan face off at 8:30 p.m. ET, which is one of five games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need.

Georgia vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 14 Florida Gators at Georgia Bulldogs

Florida (-9.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN2

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 20 Clemson Tigers

Clemson (-8.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

February 12 TV Channel: ACC Network

Butler vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 6 UConn Huskies at Butler Bulldogs

UConn (-11.5) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

February 12 TV Channel: TNT

Texas Tech vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech (-14.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

February 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

Northwestern vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats

Michigan (-15.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

February 12 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

