Texas Tech vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

The Colorado Buffaloes (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 7-3 Big 12) after losing four straight road games.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (85.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Texas Tech (-14.5) versus Colorado on Wednesday. The total has been set at 156.5 points for this game.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than Colorado covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Red Raiders sport the same winning percentage against the spread as they do on the road (.500).

This season, the Buffaloes are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they are 1-5-0 ATS (.167).

Against the spread, in conference play, Texas Tech is 6-4-0 this season.

Colorado has five wins against the spread in 11 Big 12 games this year.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (82.4%) in those contests.

The Red Raiders have been a -1587 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Colorado has won four of the 11 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.4%).

The Buffaloes have played as a moneyline underdog of +860 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

At 80.9 points scored per game and 68.5 points allowed last season, Texas Tech was 28th in the country on offense and 70th on defense.

On the boards, Texas Tech was 84th in the country in rebounds (33.5 per game) last year. It was 94th in rebounds allowed (29.9 per game).

Texas Tech was 34th in the nation in assists (16.1 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Texas Tech was 12th-best in the nation in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Colorado put up 69.7 points per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 71.9 points per contest (176th-ranked).

Colorado grabbed 31.9 rebounds per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Colorado ranked 141st in the nation with 14.0 assists per game.

While Colorado ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in turnovers per game with 13.8 (12th-worst), it ranked 225th in college basketball with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

