Nets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Nets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: FDSIN and YES

The Indiana Pacers (14-40) are 5-point underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets (15-37) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSIN and YES. The point total is set at 214.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -5 214.5 -184 +154

Nets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (62.4%)

Nets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Nets have compiled a 25-24-3 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 54 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nets have hit the over 24 times out of 54 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 22 times in 54 opportunities (40.7%).

In home games, Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread (13-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (12-12-2).

The Nets have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 26 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in 11 of 26 games (42.3%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .607 (17-11-0). Away, it is .385 (10-16-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.4%, 13 of 28) than on the road (34.6%, nine of 26).

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 59% from the floor (10th in NBA).

Day'Ron Sharpe is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 assists and 6.6 boards.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Egor Demin is averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Terance Mann is averaging 7.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gives the Pacers 23.7 points, 6.7 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pacers are getting 17.4 points, 3 boards and 7.5 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Per game, Jay Huff gives the Pacers 8.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks (fifth in league).

Jarace Walker averages 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is draining 40% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2.2 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 53.9% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.