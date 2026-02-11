Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Oklahoma City Thunder (41-13) are favored by 7 points against the Phoenix Suns (32-22) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 217.5 -275 +225

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (66.4%)

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 26-27-1 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 34-18-2 against the spread this year.

This season, 30 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

The Suns have gone over the point total 42.6% of the time this season (23 of 54 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (13-12-1) than it has at home (13-15-0).

The Thunder have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 14 of 28 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 26 games (61.5%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .630. It is 17-9-1 ATS on its home court and 17-9-1 on the road.

Suns games have finished above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 27) than on the road (14 of 27) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren averages 17.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 63% from the floor.

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 4 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Suns get 13.4 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Per game, Dillon Brooks provides the Suns 21.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Mark Williams averages 12.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.1 assists. He is draining 66.4% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

The Suns get 10.3 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

