Clemson vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

The Clemson Tigers (20-4, 10-1 ACC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-8, 5-6 ACC) on February 11, 2026 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (79%)

Clemson is an 8.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech on Wednesday and the total is set at 137.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Virginia Tech has compiled a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson and Virginia Tech cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Tigers as favorites by 8.5 or more and Hokies as underdogs by 8.5 or more).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-2-0) than they have at home (6-6-0).

This season, the Hokies are 7-7-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-1-0 ATS (.833).

Clemson's record against the spread in conference play is 8-3-0.

Virginia Tech has covered the spread six times in 11 ACC games.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has won in 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have been a -500 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Virginia Tech has won 36.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-7).

The Hokies have played as a moneyline underdog of +375 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 83.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson was 112th in the country in points scored (76.1 per game) and 27th in points conceded (65.8) last season.

Clemson collected 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 29.8 boards last year, ranking 156th and 90th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Clemson was ranked 124th in the country in assists with 14.2 per game.

With 10.1 turnovers committed per game and 12.3 turnovers forced last season, Clemson was 79th and 85th in the nation, respectively.

Virginia Tech was 299th in the nation last season with 69.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 213th with 73.2 points allowed per contest.

Virginia Tech grabbed 30.3 boards per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.3 rebounds per contest (60th-ranked).

Virginia Tech ranked 250th in the nation with 12.6 assists per game.

Virginia Tech ranked 317th in the country with 12.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 265th with 10.4 forced turnovers per contest.

