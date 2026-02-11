76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN and MSG

The New York Knicks (34-20) will look to Jalen Brunson (eighth in the league scoring 27.4 points per game) when they try to overcome Tyrese Maxey (sixth in the NBA with 28.8 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (30-23) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Knicks are 2.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2.5 221.5 -142 +120

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (56.3%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The 76ers are 28-24-1 against the spread this season.

In the Knicks' 54 games this year, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 27 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

Knicks games this year have hit the over 26 times in 54 opportunities (48.1%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (16-9-0) than it has in home games (12-15-1).

The 76ers have gone over the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 28 home matchups (53.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 25 games (48%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.679, 19-9-0 record) than away (.346, 9-16-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 14 of 28) compared to away (46.2%, 12 of 26).

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 4.1 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made treys (fifth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe averages 14.9 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Joel Embiid averages 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Brunson provides the Knicks 27.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.2 boards and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Josh Hart averages 12.3 points, 7.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Knicks are getting 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

