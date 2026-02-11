Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSC

The Houston Rockets (33-19) will look to Kevin Durant (11th in the league scoring 25.9 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Kawhi Leonard (seventh in the NBA with 27.9 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (25-28) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Toyota Center. The Rockets are 8.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSSC. The over/under is 209.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8.5 209.5 -360 +290

Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (69.4%)

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 23-29-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 26 wins against the spread in 53 games this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 22 times out of 53 chances.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under 52.8% of the time this season (28 of 53 games with a set point total).

At home, Houston has a worse record against the spread (8-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-13-0).

The Rockets have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in seven of 24 home matchups (29.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 28 games (53.6%).

This season, Los Angeles is 11-13-0 at home against the spread (.458 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-14-0 ATS (.517).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (12 of 24), and 55.2% of the time on the road (16 of 29).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1 block.

Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Amen Thompson averages 17.7 points, 7.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.2 points, 7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Reed Sheppard averages 12.6 points, 2.6 boards and 3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, Leonard provides the Clippers 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 2.1 steals (first in league) and 0.5 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from John Collins.

The Clippers receive 7.8 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gets the Clippers 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

